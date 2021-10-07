ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Total

- New Purchases: VGSH, DFUS, IBML, IBMM,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SLQD, IJJ, IJR, IVE, VWO, VEA, USMV, IEMG, VB,
- Reduced Positions: IGIB, AGG, IUSB, MGK, IVW, EAGG, IWV, ESGU, ESML, SPYX,
- Sold Out: LQD, BND, CRUS, SUSB,
For the details of ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/etf+portfolio+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 198,106 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 141,376 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 292,662 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 259,510 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.27%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 240,332 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 240,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 34,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 259,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 74.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 45,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2.Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $77.64 and $88.18, with an estimated average price of $83.22.Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99.Reduced: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 91.01%. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.87%. ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. still held 15,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.. Also check out:
1. ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment