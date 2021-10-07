ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Total

New Purchases: VGSH, DFUS, IBML, IBMM,

VGSH, DFUS, IBML, IBMM, Added Positions: VCSH, SLQD, IJJ, IJR, IVE, VWO, VEA, USMV, IEMG, VB,

VCSH, SLQD, IJJ, IJR, IVE, VWO, VEA, USMV, IEMG, VB, Reduced Positions: IGIB, AGG, IUSB, MGK, IVW, EAGG, IWV, ESGU, ESML, SPYX,

IGIB, AGG, IUSB, MGK, IVW, EAGG, IWV, ESGU, ESML, SPYX, Sold Out: LQD, BND, CRUS, SUSB,

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Cirrus Logic Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/etf+portfolio+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 198,106 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 141,376 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 292,662 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 259,510 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.27% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 240,332 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 240,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 34,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 259,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 74.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 45,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $77.64 and $88.18, with an estimated average price of $83.22.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 91.01%. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.87%. ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. still held 15,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.