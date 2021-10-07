Lake Street Financial Llc Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, General Electric Co

New Purchases: JEPI, EMHY, COMB, SHYD, CMDY, FDX, PAVE, FTSM, JHMM, JMST, VEA, VTI, MRNA, LEV, O, CMG, NTR, MRVL, GSEW, EXC, EFA, SYF, F, EEM, TTD, EVLV, BOXL, CBAY, BIIB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, General Electric Co, BHP Group, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Street Financial Llc. As of 2021Q3, Lake Street Financial Llc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,850 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,820 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 88,254 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,667 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 37,306 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 42,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 51,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 60,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $53.47 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.721900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $222.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 88,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 94,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 131,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.78 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $631.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 49.38%. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 26,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.05%. The sale prices were between $66.13 and $81.77, with an estimated average price of $71.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 46,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.1%. The sale prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91. The stock is now traded at around $132.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 5,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.48%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 3,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 24.04%. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $216.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 1,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.