Lake Street Financial Llc Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lake Street Financial Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF, GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, General Electric Co, BHP Group, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Street Financial Llc. As of 2021Q3, Lake Street Financial Llc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lake+street+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,850 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,820 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 88,254 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,667 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 37,306 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 42,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 51,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N (COMB)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 60,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $53.47 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.721900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $222.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 88,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 94,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 131,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.78 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $631.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45.

Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 49.38%. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 26,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.05%. The sale prices were between $66.13 and $81.77, with an estimated average price of $71.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 46,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.1%. The sale prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91. The stock is now traded at around $132.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 5,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.48%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 3,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Lake Street Financial Llc reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 24.04%. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $216.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Lake Street Financial Llc still held 1,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC. Also check out:

1. LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC keeps buying

insider

insider