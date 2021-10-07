Logo
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, 3M Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, 3M Co, Nordstrom Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pure+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 4,294,129 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,846 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.41%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 776,731 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,047,208 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.62%
  5. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 1,157,278 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 4,294,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 1,157,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 204,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 193,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 803,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 638,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 292,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.53 and $88.14, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 139,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.08 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 280,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.12 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.06.

Sold Out: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.44 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.39.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.08 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
