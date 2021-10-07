Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, 3M Co

- New Purchases: DFAC, AVEM, DFAS, DFAT, AVDV, EMGF, HAP, VYM, XOM, SBUX, WPC, MCK, HON, AVUS, EFSC, EMXC, CMCSA, IWM, SCHD, SDY, CVS, F, CIG,
- Added Positions: SPY, BND, IEFA, IGSB, VGSH, VWO, HYG, CMF, VNQ, GUNR, SCHP, VEA, PFF, QUAL, EMB, BNDX, TSLA, IWN, GNR, VO, AAPL, VOO, VB, SPYV, IEMG, MSFT, AGG, SPSM, IVV, EWX, AMZN, LDOS, EFA, QQQ, SLV, GOOGL, SPEM, CVX, IWD, IWF, SCHA, SCHF, VCSH, VXF, WIP, GOOG, CI, NVDA, JPM, FE, LLY, DD, COST, CLX, CSCO, NFLX, CAT, BAM, BMY, BA, BRK.B, BAC, AEE, EEM, NOC, PPL, PEP, PFE, PG, PRU, QCOM, TGT, TMO, RTX, UNH, MA, V, FB, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, FREL, USRT, SPTM, TIP, VTV, SPDW, IAGG, SPAB, IVE, SPMD, GWX, IJR, SCHM, SCHH, SCHB, SCZ, SHY, CL, VOE, IGOV, JNJ, BWX, SRE, DIS, VSS, VOT, IWS, SPYG, STIP, SCHV, SCHO, VBR, VGT, ACWI, MO, GD, INTC, NAC, PCK, KMI, NOW, AVLR, MDYG, BKF, EEMS, IUSV, IWP, ADBE, IWV, IXUS, IYR,
- Sold Out: CLM, CRF, MMM, JWN, EAGG, EDV, ESGD, MBB, T, ILMN, MU, WPM, VZ, ET,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 4,294,129 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,846 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.41%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 776,731 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,047,208 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.62%
- Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 1,157,278 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 4,294,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 1,157,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 204,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 193,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 803,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 638,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 292,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.53 and $88.14, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 139,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.08 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 280,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.12 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.06.Sold Out: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.44 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.39.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.Sold Out: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.08 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28.
