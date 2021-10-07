Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: DFAC, AVEM, DFAS, DFAT, AVDV, EMGF, HAP, VYM, XOM, SBUX, WPC, MCK, HON, AVUS, EFSC, EMXC, CMCSA, IWM, SCHD, SDY, CVS, F, CIG,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc, 3M Co, Nordstrom Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 4,294,129 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,846 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.41% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 776,731 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,047,208 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.62% Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 1,157,278 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 4,294,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 1,157,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 204,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 193,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 803,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 638,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 292,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.53 and $88.14, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 139,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.08 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 280,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.12 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.06.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.44 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.39.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.08 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28.