Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC Buys TripAdvisor Inc, Fidelity Value Factor ETF, Ansys Inc, Sells Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: TRIP, FVAL, ANSS, CERS,
- Added Positions: MSFT, UBER, CRM, AMZN, AXP, PAYC, GOOGL, MAR, BAC, ADSK, IVW, INTU, ISRG, BA, FNCL, PLTR, PYPL, PANW, VTIP, WFC, RTX, TFX, SBUX, HON, GE, DVY,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, EPAM, DOCU, PLUG, CMG, SQ, ZBRA, NCLH, SPSC, AVAV, TWLO, CRSP, HXL, SABR, CHGG, U, DXCM, MNDT, FSLR, TYL, TER, ILMN, FICO, ADBE, KTOS, OLED, ADPT, ITOT, BOND,
- Sold Out: CSOD,
For the details of Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bouvel+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,758 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,264 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,820 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 32,981 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 18,986 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 71,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)
Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 42,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22. The stock is now traded at around $348.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cerus Corp (CERS)
Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.79 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 214,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)
Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The sale prices were between $47.48 and $57.32, with an estimated average price of $54.26.
