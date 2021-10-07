Logo
Vision Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Marriott International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Vision Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Illumina Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Marriott International Inc, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vision Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Vision Capital Management, Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vision Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vision+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vision Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,102,368 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 105,815 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,494 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 282,535 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 88,548 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76%
New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 243,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 341,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $131.88, with an estimated average price of $131.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $404.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.96 and $118.1, with an estimated average price of $116.85.

Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $27.79.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $95.95, with an estimated average price of $95.29.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vision Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Vision Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vision Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vision Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vision Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
