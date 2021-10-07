Vision Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Marriott International Inc

- New Purchases: IGSB, IAU, IEI, SUSB, EXC,
- Added Positions: VEA, IVV, IJR, VWO, ILMN, NKE, HFC, ESGD, MSFT, VFC, ESML, CRM, ESGE, UPS, ACN, WSM, FB, LOW, JNJ, SCHX, BRK.B, MNDT, GILD, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, MAR, ESGU, SYY, TSLA, ARKK, SCHR,
- Sold Out: LQD, IEF, SUSC, VCIT, MDY,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,102,368 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 105,815 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,494 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 282,535 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 88,548 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76%
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 243,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 341,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $131.88, with an estimated average price of $131.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $404.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.96 and $118.1, with an estimated average price of $116.85.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $27.79.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $95.95, with an estimated average price of $95.29.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.
