Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Viatris Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Viatris Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Edison International, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nexus Investment Management ULC. As of 2021Q3, Nexus Investment Management ULC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $926 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 490,006 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 706,094 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 262,497 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 311,229 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% General Motors Co (GM) - 704,562 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nexus Investment Management ULC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Nexus Investment Management ULC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84.

Nexus Investment Management ULC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38.