Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Viatris Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

- Added Positions: CVS, GM, EFA, CVX, JNJ, VZ, BAM, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: TD, JPM, GOOG, BIP, DG, KMX, FB, ENB, VTRS, SU, MSFT, RY, TRP, UPS, PRAA, CAE, WFC, GOOGL, ABT, BCE, COST,
- Sold Out: VEA, VWO, EIX,
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 490,006 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 706,094 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 262,497 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 311,229 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 704,562 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Nexus Investment Management ULC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Nexus Investment Management ULC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Nexus Investment Management ULC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $57.38.
