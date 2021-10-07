Sowa Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: IAU, VEGI, JHMA, IBDN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, NVDA, IJR, SPY, IYH, DGRO, IYF, XLF, IJH, DVYE, ICF, XLU, CRWD, V, ZM, PDM, RIOT, IWS, EEM, PM, IVV, VZ, XOM, MO, XLK, T,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, IGE, ITOT, XLP, XLE, SHOP, AGG, SPLV, DBA, DON, USMV, AMZN, SLV, XLY, JNJ, ARKK,
- Sold Out: IEI, SHY, IWM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sowa Financial Group, Inc.
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 532,192 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,493 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 298,191 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,881 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 32,393 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.54%. The holding were 532,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $39.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.897100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 39,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.587200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 57.03%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $210.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.39%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $269.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 31.67%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $249.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $131.88, with an estimated average price of $131.06.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.3, with an estimated average price of $86.2.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.
