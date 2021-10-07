Logo
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sowa Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sowa Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Sowa Financial Group, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sowa Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sowa+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sowa Financial Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 532,192 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,493 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
  3. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 298,191 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,881 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  5. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 32,393 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.54%. The holding were 532,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $39.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.897100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 39,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.587200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 57.03%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $210.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.39%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $269.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 31.67%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $249.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $131.88, with an estimated average price of $131.06.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.3, with an estimated average price of $86.2.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.



