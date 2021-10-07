Logo
Somerset Trust Co Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Merck Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells Evercore Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Somerset, PA, based Investment company Somerset Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Merck Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Evercore Inc, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Somerset Trust Co owns 136 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Somerset Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerset+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Somerset Trust Co
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,028 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,458 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  3. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 30,789 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 34,921 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 89,688 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $41.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $282.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $353.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $39.48, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 41.87%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $181.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $177.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $578.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $125.41 and $143.61, with an estimated average price of $136.05.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.04 and $127.17, with an estimated average price of $121.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Somerset Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Somerset Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Somerset Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Somerset Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Somerset Trust Co keeps buying
