Somerset Trust Co Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Merck Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells Evercore Inc, Check Point Software Technologies

Somerset, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Merck Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Evercore Inc, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Somerset Trust Co owns 136 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,028 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,458 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 30,789 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 34,921 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 89,688 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $41.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $282.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $353.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $39.48, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 41.87%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $181.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $177.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $578.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $125.41 and $143.61, with an estimated average price of $136.05.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.04 and $127.17, with an estimated average price of $121.76.