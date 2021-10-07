Corsicana & Co. Buys AbbVie Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Phillips 66, Sells Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: TPL, BXS, DECK, UCO, DD, LTC, O, AGE, OGN, VZIO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Phillips 66, BancorpSouth Bank, Deckers Outdoor Corp, sells Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Fiserv Inc, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corsicana & Co.. As of 2021Q3, Corsicana & Co. owns 211 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 57,459 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 25,923 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 172,340 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 65,509 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,216 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1185.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79. The stock is now traded at around $376.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $74.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 500.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $110.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 434.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84.