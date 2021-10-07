Corsicana & Co. Buys AbbVie Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Phillips 66, Sells Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: TPL, BXS, DECK, UCO, DD, LTC, O, AGE, OGN, VZIO,
- Added Positions: ABBV, PSX, IJH, IEFA, IJR, IEMG, APD, QCOM, JKE, NVDA, NKE, ZTS, VOX, UPS, JPM, DIS, CMCSA, KMB, XLRE, TRV, CVS, VZ, BA, F,
- Reduced Positions: IUSB, MRK, AAPL, BRK.B, XLK, XLE, COST, EFAV, WMB, XOM, FISV, INTU, AMZN, WM, XLF, PEP, PPC, CVX, COP, RDS.A, LUV,
- Sold Out: XLU,
For the details of Corsicana & Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corsicana+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Corsicana & Co.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 57,459 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 25,923 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 172,340 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 65,509 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,216 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1185.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79. The stock is now traded at around $376.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $74.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 500.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $110.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 434.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84.
