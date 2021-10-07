Logo
Corsicana & Co. Buys AbbVie Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Phillips 66, Sells Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Corsicana & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Phillips 66, BancorpSouth Bank, Deckers Outdoor Corp, sells Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Fiserv Inc, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corsicana & Co.. As of 2021Q3, Corsicana & Co. owns 211 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corsicana & Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corsicana+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Corsicana & Co.
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 57,459 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 25,923 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  3. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 172,340 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
  4. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 65,509 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,216 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1185.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79. The stock is now traded at around $376.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $74.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 500.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $110.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 434.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Corsicana & Co.. Also check out:

1. Corsicana & Co.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Corsicana & Co.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corsicana & Co.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corsicana & Co. keeps buying
insider