First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Schlumberger, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: WLTW, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, IBDR,

WLTW, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, IBDR, Added Positions: SBUX, BDX, ORCL, WM, PPG, BSCM,

SBUX, BDX, ORCL, WM, PPG, BSCM, Reduced Positions: LMT, MSFT, SLB, PSX, PFE, CSCO, LOW, JPM, COF, UPS, JCI, CMCSA, HON, JNJ, ALC, VZ, PG, BSCL, PM, USB, PEP, DUK, ACN, MO, NVS, WEC, SO, AAPL, IVV,

LMT, MSFT, SLB, PSX, PFE, CSCO, LOW, JPM, COF, UPS, JCI, CMCSA, HON, JNJ, ALC, VZ, PG, BSCL, PM, USB, PEP, DUK, ACN, MO, NVS, WEC, SO, AAPL, IVV, Sold Out: QQQ, NSC,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Schlumberger, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $513 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+fiduciary+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,525 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 155,754 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 162,129 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 398,402 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 393,269 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 44,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 134,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 104,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 96,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 75,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.