CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, C3.ai Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc

Boise, ID, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, C3.ai Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Visa Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAPROCK Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, CAPROCK Group, Inc. owns 528 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 563,058 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 148,089 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 321,708 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,605 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 138,978 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.83 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $97.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.648400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 321,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 643.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 101,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 218.93%. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $793.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.