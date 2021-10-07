CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, C3.ai Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: PCOR, BSEP, LFST, FSLR, PULS, STM, SHG, BCOV, DVN, BHVN, AIRG, WF, WF, ACHC, MSP, AMPL, WCC, UMC, TROW, ALGN, HAL, FAST, NTRS, INFY, SMAR, WDAY, BNFT, TWOU, GDDY, EXEL, DVAX, UAUG, BJ, CHWY, CAG, DXC, CDNS, PAUG, ARE, PKI, TAK, WSTG, RELX, RF, PAYX, NDAQ, URI, VSAT, GWW, RDS.B, WELL, DFS, KKR, MRO, DB, WIT, TIG, LOAN, STKL, LFC, AVAL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VTI, FB, AI, VT, V, MSFT, GOOGL, TSLA, ITOT, SCHB, VTV, ING, AMZN, UL, SOFI, SOFI, VEA, ADBE, INFO, MS, CRM, PSX, ZTS, ASML, ABT, BP, CBRE, FISV, GS, SPGI, SHW, SONY, TMO, BX, AWK, ABBV, TWLO, LITTU, EFA, VEU, MMM, APH, AMAT, CHRW, DHR, LLY, IBN, IDXX, INTU, JCI, MRVL, NVDA, NOC, PXD, DIS, MA, ABNB, PJUL, ABB, ACN, AMD, A, ADI, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BLL, BBY, BIIB, CRL, CME, CIG, DAR, DLR, ETN, EMR, EQIX, FITB, ITW, INTC, IFF, KEY, LNC, MET, MCO, MSI, NFLX, NKE, PGR, PRU, SLB, STT, SYK, UPS, WBA, WFC, TDG, NXPI, XYL, HLT, NTRA, PYPL, BKR, RBLX, ARKK, IWM, IWR, VB, VV, CB, PLD, AFL, AXP, AMP, AON, BBVA, ITUB, SAN, BSX, COF, CX, CI, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, CMCSA, ABEV, ED, GLW, DE, DXCM, DD, EMN, ECL, EIX, OVV, ENTG, EQR, HIG, MTCH, IDA, IPG, ISRG, KR, LHCG, LRCX, LYG, LOW, MAN, MAR, MMC, MKC, NTAP, NOK, NMR, ES, OMC, PCG, LIN, PSA, QCOM, DGX, REGN, ROK, ROST, SPG, SWKS, TM, TSCO, UNP, ANTM, WMB, XLNX, ZBRA, TEL, AVGO, VRSK, DG, GNRC, FRC, HCA, APTV, ZNGA, IQV, TWTR, ANET, WMS, KEYS, ETSY, KHC, DOCU, ZM, SNDL, CARR, ASAN, LAZR, DDWM, IEFA, IVE, PAVE, VXF, XLB, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, BABA, BRK.B, BA, XOM, UBER, PLTR, BLK, JPM, NVO, VZ, SHOP, SQ, IBB, XLV, BMY, BKNG, PG, SBUX, WMT, IWP, MO, AMT, AMGN, BIDU, COP, JNJ, MCD, PNC, CMG, PM, NOW, IJH, USMV, T, ATVI, ARW, BBD, BDX, CVS, CAT, FIS, CVX, CSCO, KO, CL, COST, EOG, EL, NEE, FDX, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, HON, IBM, ICE, KMB, LMT, MU, NEM, NSC, PEP, SRE, TJX, TXN, TSN, UBS, VRTX, KDP, VFH, VGT, XLI, XLP, XLY, ASX, AEG, ALL, AME, AZO, ADP, BHP, BK, CSX, CHD, STZ, CMI, DVA, ENB, EXPE, F, PEAK, HPQ, HUM, ILMN, TT, KLAC, MDLZ, MCHP, TAP, NVS, OKE, RIO, RDS.A, SAP, SNY, SYY, TTWO, UDR, WM, WWD, EBAY, BF.A, SMFG, OC, TMUS, LULU, MSCI, NWG, GM, KMI, PANW, FANG, ALLY, JD, CFG, TTD, OKTA, CTVA, AMCR, SNOW, IJR, SCHF, SH, XLC,
- Sold Out: HD, BAC, C, ZBH, CPRT, ALK, IWO, IWS, EPD, WORK, CDNA, ALXN, FNV, ENSG, PPG, EVRG, RY, FMC, EXAS, DUK, CAH, NET, BOX, CENTA, EDR, EDR, ARKG, VIDI, OLED, UTHR, TD, SWK, PH, TGTX, KSU, GPN, GSK, GPS, FICO, DOV, BAM, BAX, BNS, AIG, AMED, BDN,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAPROCK Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 563,058 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 148,089 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 321,708 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,605 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 138,978 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.83 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September (BSEP)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $97.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.648400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 321,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: C3.ai Inc (AI)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 643.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 101,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 218.93%. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $793.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.
