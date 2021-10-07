Logo
CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, C3.ai Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boise, ID, based Investment company CAPROCK Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, C3.ai Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Visa Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAPROCK Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, CAPROCK Group, Inc. owns 528 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caprock+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPROCK Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 563,058 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 148,089 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 321,708 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.53%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,605 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
  5. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 138,978 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.83 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September (BSEP)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $97.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.648400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 321,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: C3.ai Inc (AI)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 643.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 101,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 218.93%. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 50,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $793.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPROCK Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPROCK Group, Inc. keeps buying
