VeraBank, N.A. Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, International Business Machines Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company VeraBank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Union Pacific Corp, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, International Business Machines Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VeraBank, N.A.. As of 2021Q3, VeraBank, N.A. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VeraBank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verabank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VeraBank, N.A.
  1. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) - 392,456 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,036 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,534 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  4. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 195,594 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  5. FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT) - 185,760 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $223.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.41, with an estimated average price of $115.75. The stock is now traded at around $114.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.98 and $113.55, with an estimated average price of $111.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.21 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 427.56%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $242.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 206.52%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $211.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $404.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Target Corp by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $229.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $177.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of VeraBank, N.A.. Also check out:

1. VeraBank, N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. VeraBank, N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. VeraBank, N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VeraBank, N.A. keeps buying
