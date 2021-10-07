Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: VSGX, NUBD, VTIP, BCI, BND, SUB,

Winchester, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 519,794 shares, 34.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,173,975 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 770,020 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 458,517 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 579,490 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 35,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.794300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 82,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $25.4 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.55 and $107.95, with an estimated average price of $107.8. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.