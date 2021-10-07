Logo
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winchester, MA, based Investment company Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+standard+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 519,794 shares, 34.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,173,975 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 770,020 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  4. BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 458,517 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 579,490 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 35,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.794300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 82,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET (BCI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $25.4 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.55 and $107.95, with an estimated average price of $107.8. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
