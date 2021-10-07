Quadratic Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: VGLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadratic Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Quadratic Capital Management LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 47,993,433 shares, 99.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 52,891 shares, 0.15% of the total portfolio. New Position

Quadratic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.3 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $89.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.