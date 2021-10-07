Global Trust Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: WHR, AVDV, ARKF, IFRA, FTXR, MS, EPI, VDC, PFFA, AVDE, JEPI, ZS, VTIP, KBWB, DSL, AVEM, FXN, IGF, BJAN, USMV, MRNA, HYD, BAC, PSP, FPXI, SYNH, PMAR, OGN, MBUU, BDEC, ARKQ, BSV, ITOT, HEDJ, EUSC, DGRE, GTX, DOMO, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Facebook Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC owns 405 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,520 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,917 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,599 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 191,887 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.40% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 101,467 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46. The stock is now traded at around $204.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $33.97, with an estimated average price of $31.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $98.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 282.40%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $39.48, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 191,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 103.63%. The purchase prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91. The stock is now traded at around $132.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 32,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.13%. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.41, with an estimated average price of $115.75. The stock is now traded at around $114.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 30,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 810.77%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $223.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $117.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 90.62%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $195.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $70.63, with an estimated average price of $66.6.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84.