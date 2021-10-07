Logo
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Trust Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Facebook Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC owns 405 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+trust+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Trust Asset Management, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,520 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,917 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,599 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
  4. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 191,887 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.40%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 101,467 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%
New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46. The stock is now traded at around $204.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $33.97, with an estimated average price of $31.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $98.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 282.40%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $39.48, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 191,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 103.63%. The purchase prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91. The stock is now traded at around $132.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 32,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.13%. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.41, with an estimated average price of $115.75. The stock is now traded at around $114.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 30,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 810.77%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $223.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $117.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 90.62%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $195.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $70.63, with an estimated average price of $66.6.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Trust Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Trust Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
