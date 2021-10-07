Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

New Purchases: ESML,

ESML, Added Positions: IJR, IJH, VTV, IVW, IVV, VIG, SCZ, IEMG, VCSH, EFA,

IJR, IJH, VTV, IVW, IVV, VIG, SCZ, IEMG, VCSH, EFA, Reduced Positions: ESGE,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hefren-tillotson%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 844,695 shares, 45.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 809,273 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 294,473 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 77,958 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 421,587 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%

Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.