Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: FPE, VSLU, EMTL, JHSC, MUNI, XITK, AMD, DUK, COST, PAYX, OR, CLSD, ET, OVID, SNDL, MDNA, SLDB, HSTO, ONCY, APTO, LBRMF, OGEN, PTE,
- Added Positions: GPN, SGOL, AVGO, KLIC, FNDE, EMR, SCHF, FIXD, FISV, SCHV, NVDA, SCHM, PM, WMT, MO, UPS, VEU, AMZN, TFC, XOM, LMT, CRWD, XBI, TOTL, GLD, FNDX, STZ, LLY, CWI, PYPL, NOW, IBM, KLAC, T, MDLZ, SBUX, VO, MA, HACK, SHOP, BA, ALL,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, TIPX, INTC, V, SDY, SCHZ, AON, SCHG, AAPL, VDC, VUG, VIG, DHR, TJX, VOO, HD, NEE, SCHA, ABT, PEG, VTV, BAC, CCF, CSCO, GS, IVW, IVE, HPQ, GOOG, CTT, FB, TEL, DIS, TMO, PGX, RSP, SCHE, TGT,
- Sold Out: ASHR, FXI, JAZZ, CI, CL, JCI, PLTR,
For the details of Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newman+dignan+%26+sheerar%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 46,831 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 172,491 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 227,555 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,381 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 66,399 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 317,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (VSLU)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $26.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 98,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 38,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $56.37 and $56.96, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.257900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.2 and $233.01, with an estimated average price of $221.82. The stock is now traded at around $219.436300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $493.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.92%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $38.61.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.95%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. still held 5,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS by 32.83%. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. still held 93,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.45%. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. still held 38,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Aon PLC (AON)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 30.82%. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $293.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. still held 1,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment