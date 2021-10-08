Logo
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Providence, RI, based Investment company Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, sells Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Intel Corp, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newman+dignan+%26+sheerar%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 46,831 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 172,491 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 227,555 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,381 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 66,399 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 317,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (VSLU)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $26.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 98,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 38,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $56.37 and $56.96, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.257900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.2 and $233.01, with an estimated average price of $221.82. The stock is now traded at around $219.436300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $493.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.92%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $38.61.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.95%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. still held 5,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS by 32.83%. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. still held 93,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.45%. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. still held 38,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Aon PLC (AON)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 30.82%. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $293.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. still held 1,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. keeps buying
