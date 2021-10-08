Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys American National Group Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Weatherford International PLC, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, America Movil SAB de CV, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: VOT, WFRD, IAU, STX, CRK, VAL, TSLA, PWB, OGN, NMRK, WHR, STT, RGEN, ADI, KSS, HAS, FNB, AZO, AMP, AA,

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American National Group Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Weatherford International PLC, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, iShares Gold Trust, sells American Water Works Co Inc, America Movil SAB de CV, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, AMETEK Inc, Jabil Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody National Bank Trust Division. As of 2021Q3, Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 412 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 19,284,325 shares, 53.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.87% National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 1,164,246 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,176,313 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 576,067 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,904 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 41,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 183,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $793.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $79.06, with an estimated average price of $76.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 68.87%. The purchase prices were between $150.71 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $177.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.79%. The holding were 19,284,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 101.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.86 and $101.98, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 138.53%. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $111.85, with an estimated average price of $111.26. The stock is now traded at around $110.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,866 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $53.4. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $124.01 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $134.36.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $83.54 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $86.17.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $98.29 and $99.71, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $53.6 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $59.47.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $52.17 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7.

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 69%. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $172.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Moody National Bank Trust Division still held 10,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 54.47%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Moody National Bank Trust Division still held 9,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.