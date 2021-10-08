Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Fox Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

New Purchases: LRCX, FOXA, MMAT, TOL, CLX, PICB, AXTA, SPMB, FV, DWM, TVTY, TLRY, TLRY, MEOH, IAU, FOX, IGRO, FTA, BSCN, BBY, BAMR, SQ, SILJ, PAWZ, RDVY, MELI, BSCO, MNMD, NEWP, OGN, QIPT, SILV, MAG, FSM, SSRM, TFII, CIEN, CHPT, CHPT, IRBO, BBH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Fox Corp, Schlumberger, Meta Materials Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Realty Income Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Pacifica Partners Inc. owns 495 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,627 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,880 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,800 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 47,724 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,322 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $555.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 3,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 32,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Meta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $7.29, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 136,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.32 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $165.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 4287.91%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 22,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 7947.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 41,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 81,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 64.70%. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 19262.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $27.59 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $30.44.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91.