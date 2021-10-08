Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Fox Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Fox Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pacifica Partners Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Fox Corp, Schlumberger, Meta Materials Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Realty Income Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Pacifica Partners Inc. owns 495 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacifica Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacifica Partners Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,627 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,880 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.81%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,800 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 47,724 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,322 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $555.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 3,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 32,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Meta Materials Inc (MMAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Meta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $7.29, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 136,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.32 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $165.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 4287.91%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 22,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 7947.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 41,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 81,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 64.70%. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 19262.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $27.59 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $30.44.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacifica Partners Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacifica Partners Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider