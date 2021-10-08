Logo
West Oak Capital, LLC Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westlake Village, CA, based Investment company West Oak Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microchip Technology Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Oak Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, West Oak Capital, LLC owns 368 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of West Oak Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+oak+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of West Oak Capital, LLC
  1. (JEF) - 881,012 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio.
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 352,031 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58%
  3. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 216,139 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.77%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 52,254 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,981 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 86,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB)

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.91 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.825100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW)

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.67 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $46.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.028200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.18 and $198.21, with an estimated average price of $182.54. The stock is now traded at around $193.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 216,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 10662.50%. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $166.08, with an estimated average price of $150.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 87.23%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $440.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18.

Sold Out: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWSYF)

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $42, with an estimated average price of $39.49.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38.

Sold Out: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.98 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $43.93.



