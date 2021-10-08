West Oak Capital, LLC Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: CHPT, CHPT, JMUB, ANEW, OGN, MEDP, BIZD, UPST, DBX, XEC, PAYC, ZTS, 0NMK, PWR, POWI, EW, TLRY, TLRY, BLCN, LCID, UP, IWM, RHS, SGDJ, VBR, SOFI, SOFI, VYM, OTLY, ICLR, SAVE, TSRMF, CRLBF, TRMB, PHM, CPMV, NRG, LVS, JLL, CLF,

Westlake Village, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microchip Technology Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Oak Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, West Oak Capital, LLC owns 368 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(JEF) - 881,012 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 352,031 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 216,139 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.77% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 52,254 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,981 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 86,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.91 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.825100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.67 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $46.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.028200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.18 and $198.21, with an estimated average price of $182.54. The stock is now traded at around $193.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 216,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 10662.50%. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $166.08, with an estimated average price of $150.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 87.23%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $440.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $42, with an estimated average price of $39.49.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.98 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $43.93.