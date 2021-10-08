Havens Advisors Llc Buys Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Cloudera Inc, Intersect ENT Inc, Sells , , Proofpoint Inc

New Purchases: HRC, CLDR, XENT, XLRN, VNE, TRIL, VRS, SAFM, FLOW, GTS, TROX, KDMN, TGNA, SCPL, KRA, VEI, TWND, OTRA, LCAP, PPC, BHSE,

HRC, CLDR, XENT, XLRN, VNE, TRIL, VRS, SAFM, FLOW, GTS, TROX, KDMN, TGNA, SCPL, KRA, VEI, TWND, OTRA, LCAP, PPC, BHSE, Added Positions: INFO, PPD, WBT,

INFO, PPD, WBT, Reduced Positions: AJRD, CHNG, WLTW, XLNX, GRUB, COHR, NUAN, KSU, SPNT,

AJRD, CHNG, WLTW, XLNX, GRUB, COHR, NUAN, KSU, SPNT, Sold Out: MXIM, ALXN, PFPT, WORK, CNST, HOME, ORBC, WTRE, SPWH, SOGO, GRA, TLND, RAVN, STL, HIG, LCY, GNPK, BPY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Cloudera Inc, Intersect ENT Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Veoneer Inc, sells , , Proofpoint Inc, , Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Havens Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Havens Advisors Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAVENS ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/havens+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coherent Inc (COHR) - 33,000 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 50,612 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.21% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 134,000 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 26,000 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 21,500 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94. The stock is now traded at around $150.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Intersect ENT Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 91,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74. The stock is now traded at around $175.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Veoneer Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $119.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in PPD Inc by 55.74%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $46.85, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $36.87.