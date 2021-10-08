Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Di

New Purchases: SPYX, VGT, NEE, SYY,

SPYX, VGT, NEE, SYY, Added Positions: VEA, VTI, OMFL, BND, JMST, VT, XOM, QQQ, VO, VEU, COST, ERTH, IJH, NVDA, ESGV, VNQ, VBK, UTF, JNJ, VSGX, MCD, SPY, PEP, PG, RTX, GOOG, QQQE, NKE, MRK, CVX, CL,

VEA, VTI, OMFL, BND, JMST, VT, XOM, QQQ, VO, VEU, COST, ERTH, IJH, NVDA, ESGV, VNQ, VBK, UTF, JNJ, VSGX, MCD, SPY, PEP, PG, RTX, GOOG, QQQE, NKE, MRK, CVX, CL, Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, DGRO, VB, EFA, AAPL, TSLA, SPLV, FXZ, BA, AGG, T, INTC, CSCO, HDV, IJR, VYM, DFAC, VZ, JPM, LLY, AMZN, DVY, SCZ,

USMV, EFAV, DGRO, VB, EFA, AAPL, TSLA, SPLV, FXZ, BA, AGG, T, INTC, CSCO, HDV, IJR, VYM, DFAC, VZ, JPM, LLY, AMZN, DVY, SCZ, Sold Out: XBI, IGF, PBW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monterey+private+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 127,569 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.73% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 220,380 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,889 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 45,837 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 141,574 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.1 and $112.21, with an estimated average price of $109.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $409.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 501.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 165,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $226.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 127,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 935.13%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 74,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $242.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $269.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.87 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $92.23, with an estimated average price of $81.75.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.44%. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.68%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 113,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.56%. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.2%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 62,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.81%. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 80,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.