Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Di

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Di

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monterey+private+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 127,569 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.73%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 220,380 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,889 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 45,837 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6%
  5. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 141,574 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.1 and $112.21, with an estimated average price of $109.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $409.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 501.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 165,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $226.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 127,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 935.13%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 74,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $242.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $269.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.

Sold Out: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $44.87 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $92.23, with an estimated average price of $81.75.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.44%. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.68%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 113,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.56%. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.2%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 62,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.81%. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 80,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider