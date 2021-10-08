Creative Financial Designs Inc Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

New Purchases: UCON, BLES, IBD, TDTF, ISMD, PTBD, TPHD, PSMM, SIMS, SCHJ, HYDB, SZNE, FCTR, NXTG, FYT, DIAL, FPXI, ARKF, TTAC, USXF, COMT, GNOM, HERO, NFRA, DRIV, SNSR, SOCL, TLH, FDHY, EVGO, BSJM, DMXF, DWPP, FLTR, FSTA, NULG, NULV, SCHI, ADC, CHPT, CHPT, DIVO, IYK, NUDM, SPTI, TPLC, CPK, KIM, MMP, BLNK, RMR, ATKR, PLL, GDRX, ARKQ, BAPR, BUZZ, COWZ, DALI, DGRS, DVY, ESGG, EVX, FENY, FMAT, FTLS, FTXO, GBLD, HNDL, HSCZ, IAU, IQDG, IWY, JSMD, NUBD, PAVE, PDP, PFFA, PFFV, PIO, QDEF, RFG, RISN, SLY, STIP, USMF, XSVM, ARCB, BK, BBBY, CME, VALE, ENLC, DTE, HIW, MSA, MBT, ROK, WDC, ZBRA, JRS, BBL, DBRG, AOSL, PHYS, LRFC, AMC, SHLX, BTBT, YETI, MRNA, PSN, BNTX, AIO, IAC, STEP, OUST, GTX, ZEV, OGN, DTM, MTTR, EFTR, ADRE, AGZ, BFIT, BNE, BYLD, CTEC, EFAV, EKAR, ERTH, EUDG, FAAR, FEMB, FLBL, FMF, FUT, HYLD, IDLV, IDRV, IGBH, IQDE, IQLT, ITEQ, IVES, KBWY, KRE, KRMA, LEGR, LGH, LOUP, LRGE, LSST, MFMS, NANR, PAMC, PFFD, PFFR, PFXF, PKB, PPTY, QQH, ROUS, RPV, RTM, SEIX, SHE, SPLB, THCX, TMFC, UOCT, VGIT, WWJD, XMHQ, XYLD,

FBND, SCHP, MNA, JKH, IHI, IUSV, SCHO, VOOG, VCSH, IGV, VYM, ISTB, VONG, IXUS, PTNQ, SJM, EFG, IEFA, LTPZ, SPSB, VWO, IYW, SPLG, VO, AMGN, ALTO, FALN, MBB, AAPL, BIBL, DGRO, EMQQ, EUSB, FDIS, MGK, VAW, VEA, VGT, VTEB, XLRE, BIIB, ARKK, EMB, IJR, JKK, PTLC, SRVR, XAR, XLE, XSOE, DUK, IFF, PHM, USB, BABA, BNDX, ESGU, FVD, IJJ, IWL, JPST, QQQ, SUB, SUSA, VSS, ALB, CVS, JPM, URI, KNOP, CGW, EEM, ESGD, FDN, FINX, GBIL, IJH, IJS, ITOT, IUSB, IVW, QUAL, SCHG, SHYG, SMB, SPDW, VB, VOO, VPU, VTIP, XLF, CB, T, APD, MO, AZN, BAC, BKH, BA, CAT, C, ED, EMR, XOM, GD, GIS, GS, HSY, HON, INTC, LEG, MGEE, MDT, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, NFG, PENN, RY, SJW, CRM, SO, UNP, X, VZ, CRF, TGH, THTX, LYB, PAYC, STNE, LYFT, DKNG, AI, ARKG, CLOU, DTD, DWLD, EFV, EPS, ESML, FDT, FEZ, FIXD, FTA, FTC, FTSL, FV, IJK, IUSG, IVV, IWF, IXN, LMBS, MILN, PKW, RDVY, SKYY, SRLN, VCIT, VHT, VNQ, VWOB, XLB, ABM, ACN, ADBE, AEE, AXP, AWR, ADI, AVT, BCE, BDX, BLK, CHRW, CWT, CGRN, FUN, ASXC, CNC, LUMN, SCHW, CINF, CLF, CTSH, CMCSA, COP, COST, CCI, DAR, DVA, DE, DEO, D, DOV, ERIC, EXC, FITB, FISV, GME, GRMN, GPC, GILD, GSK, FUL, HD, HRL, HUM, MTCH, ITW, JKHY, LANC, LVS, LCUT, LMT, LOW, MKL, MMC, MCD, MET, VTRS, NDSN, NWN, NUE, OKE, PNC, PPG, PH, PFE, PLUG, LIN, O, RCL, SWBI, SONY, SWK, SCL, SYK, SYY, TXN, TMO, TR, RTX, UNH, VFC, VNO, WPC, RDS.B, CLM, RQI, FTF, UTF, GGN, FSLR, DAL, ETJ, ULTA, HROW, V, STLA, AVGO, OMER, FTNT, DG, HRZN, APTV, ZNGA, MRCC, CDW, ALLY, MGNI, WB, STOR, QRVO, FTV, BAND, SPOT, DELL, PINS, WIMI, FOUR, XPEV, SNOW, HYLN, MP, ABNB, AFRM, BSV, CIBR, CMBS, DGS, DLS, DON, DWM, FBT, FEP, FNX, FPE, FTSM, FXD, FXR, GSLC, HEFA, HYG, HYS, IEF, IJT, IPAY, ITB, IVE, IVOL, IWC, IWD, IXG, IYM, KBWB, LIT, MCHI, MGC, MUB, NUEM, NUHY, NUSC, PEY, PHO, PIE, QTEC, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, SCHV, SDG, SMDV, SMH, SPIB, SPTL, SPTM, SPTS, TFI, TLT, USMV, VEU, VGSH, VIG, VOT, VYMI, XLI, XLU, XLV, Reduced Positions: BIV, XMMO, VXF, PAYX, MTUM, SPY, USRT, XBI, CHIQ, GOVT, IGLB, K, PSA, SUSB, USHY, APPH, FVC, IYR, LGLV, PEP, PG, WMT, FSK, NIO, AOK, BOTZ, HACK, MDYG, SLYG, VBK, VLUE, VUG, MMM, APYX, CVX, CL, DD, LLY, FDX, GPN, JNJ, MU, TGT, DIS, TMUS, BX, FB, HTA, THQ, NVTA, NTNX, APPN, SONO, CRWD, CHWY, CSTL, ACWV, DEM, DSI, EFA, ESGE, EWU, FTEC, GDX, GLD, HYLS, IBUY, IWM, IWP, JKE, ONEQ, QYLD, ROBO, RODM, SCZ, VTI, AMD, AMAT, BP, BLL, BAX, BSX, BMY, VIAC, CNI, CERN, CSCO, KO, STZ, CMI, EMN, EPD, EXAS, FRT, FMBH, FCX, GE, HDB, LHX, HPQ, IBM, TT, ISRG, KEY, KMB, BBWI, MGM, NWL, NEM, NKE, NVAX, ONB, RJF, RGEN, SLB, SPG, LUV, TJX, TSM, THO, TKR, TM, UVV, GWW, ZBH, RMT, CEF, MELI, PM, IRDM, XPEL, DISCK, WKHS, VRSK, BBN, GM, KMI, MPC, EPAM, TCPC, PSX, FUBO, CGC, CYBR, ETSY, CC, PYPL, SQ, TWLO, GRWG, AFIN, ROKU, ZUO, EQH, DOW, CTVA, LMND, AGG, AGGY, AOM, ARKW, BIL, BLV, BND, DBC, DGRW, DIA, FEM, FIW, FYX, IAGG, IEMG, IWN, IWO, LQD, PRF, REM, RWR, SCHC, SDY, SHM, SLQD, SLV, SPEM, SPSM, SPYV, SUSC, TAN, USO, VMBS, VOE, VRP, XLK,

Investment company Creative Financial Designs Inc Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Creative Financial Designs Inc . As of 2021Q3, Creative Financial Designs Inc owns 1395 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) - 269,760 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 220,032 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 107,167 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 223,857 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.67% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 125,653 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 420,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $38.99. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 256,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 355,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 308,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $35.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 174,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 195,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 70.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 223,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $62.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 223,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3434.32%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 114,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 582.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 64.61%. The purchase prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $407.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $57.86, with an estimated average price of $56.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 59,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $400.81 and $430.96, with an estimated average price of $416.88.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.22%. The sale prices were between $89.41 and $91.18, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 71,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.88%. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $88.42, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 32,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 23.01%. The sale prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $186.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 20,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.