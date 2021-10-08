Logo
Creative Financial Designs Inc Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Creative Financial Designs Inc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Creative Financial Designs Inc . As of 2021Q3, Creative Financial Designs Inc owns 1395 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/creative+financial+designs+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC
  1. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) - 269,760 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
  2. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 220,032 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 107,167 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  4. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 223,857 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.67%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 125,653 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 420,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $38.99. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 256,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 355,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 308,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $35.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 174,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 195,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 70.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 223,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $62.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 223,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3434.32%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 114,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 582.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 64.61%. The purchase prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $407.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $57.86, with an estimated average price of $56.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 59,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $400.81 and $430.96, with an estimated average price of $416.88.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.22%. The sale prices were between $89.41 and $91.18, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 71,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.88%. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $88.42, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 32,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 23.01%. The sale prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $186.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Creative Financial Designs Inc still held 20,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.



insider