Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, Intel Corp, Polaris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sherwin-Williams Co, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Novartis AG, sells Brown-Forman Corp, Intel Corp, Polaris Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hurlow+wealth+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 96,942 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  2. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 345,124 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 59,639 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 251,037 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 35,786 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.68%. The holding were 345,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $293.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 82.13%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. keeps buying
