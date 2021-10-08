Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, Intel Corp, Polaris Inc

- New Purchases: DFUS, SHW, ESML,
- Added Positions: JNJ, VEA, VWOB, VWO, VCSH, VTEB, HYG, NVS, VTIP, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, BRK.B, PG, VO, ABT, T, ADP, DIS, DUK, JPM, MRK, PFE, SCHF, SCHX, VZ,
- Sold Out: BF.B, INTC, PII, SCHE, VXUS, ZBRA, PSX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 96,942 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 345,124 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 59,639 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 251,037 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 35,786 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.68%. The holding were 345,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $293.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 82.13%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Novartis AG (NVS)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc..
