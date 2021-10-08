Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, Intel Corp, Polaris Inc

New Purchases: DFUS, SHW, ESML,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sherwin-Williams Co, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Novartis AG, sells Brown-Forman Corp, Intel Corp, Polaris Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 96,942 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 345,124 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 59,639 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 251,037 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 35,786 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.68%. The holding were 345,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $293.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 82.13%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52.