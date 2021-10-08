Eclectic Associates Inc Buys Danaher Corp, The Walt Disney Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

New Purchases: DHR, SPY,

DHR, SPY, Added Positions: BNDX, DIS, VTV, VEA, BSV, VO, AAPL, VUG, VSS, HD, BIV, INTC, BA, VNQ, NVDA, KO, CAT, WFC, PFE, JNJ, GE, XOM, CVX,

BNDX, DIS, VTV, VEA, BSV, VO, AAPL, VUG, VSS, HD, BIV, INTC, BA, VNQ, NVDA, KO, CAT, WFC, PFE, JNJ, GE, XOM, CVX, Reduced Positions: VOT, VOE, VB, PG, CBND, TSLA, VCSH, RLY, MSFT, BWX, SPIB, MCD, GOOG, SPMD, SPYG,

VOT, VOE, VB, PG, CBND, TSLA, VCSH, RLY, MSFT, BWX, SPIB, MCD, GOOG, SPMD, SPYG, Sold Out: PAA,

Investment company Eclectic Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, The Walt Disney Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eclectic Associates Inc . As of 2021Q3, Eclectic Associates Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 580,572 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 178,463 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 21,010 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,389 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 127,939 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $302.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eclectic Associates Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 71.01%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $177.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eclectic Associates Inc sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $9.11 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $9.95.