Eclectic Associates Inc Buys Danaher Corp, The Walt Disney Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

- New Purchases: DHR, SPY,
- Added Positions: BNDX, DIS, VTV, VEA, BSV, VO, AAPL, VUG, VSS, HD, BIV, INTC, BA, VNQ, NVDA, KO, CAT, WFC, PFE, JNJ, GE, XOM, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: VOT, VOE, VB, PG, CBND, TSLA, VCSH, RLY, MSFT, BWX, SPIB, MCD, GOOG, SPMD, SPYG,
- Sold Out: PAA,
For the details of ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eclectic+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 580,572 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 178,463 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 21,010 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,389 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 127,939 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $302.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Eclectic Associates Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 71.01%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $177.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Eclectic Associates Inc sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $9.11 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $9.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC . Also check out:
1. ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment