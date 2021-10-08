Logo
Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Davis Select Worldwide ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, EMCOR Group Inc

Oct 08, 2021
Investment company Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Chubb, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells Davis Select Worldwide ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, EMCOR Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayfair+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 105,113 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 40,401 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,900 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 27,232 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.28%
  5. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 32,304 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $178.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $147.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 144.90%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Davis Select Worldwide ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $31.34.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Sold Out: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $111.7 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $119.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mayfair Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
