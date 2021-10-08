Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells NetEase Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

New Purchases: QCOM, HUBB, DFAC, FPE, FCX, MCD, FTSL, SFST, IGSB, NLY,

QCOM, HUBB, DFAC, FPE, FCX, MCD, FTSL, SFST, IGSB, NLY, Added Positions: SCHG, SPY, MA, BKNG, PAYC, AMZN, SCHO, LRCX, CI, BSX, TFC, WMT, VLO, EA, PYPL, CMCSA, AMT, LPLA, SSNC, MSFT, LOW, ILMN, FB, STE, CTXS, MUB, ORLY, NXPI, NDAQ, CSGP, CRM, GRMN, BLK, HD, MAS, KMB, JNJ, GSK, TSLA, AMGN, IPG, SCHM, BSV, BJ, AVGO, KDP, VRTX, ADBE, O, XPO, VZ, PG, GPC, AEP, D, FNDF, BRK.B, GIS, RWO, BAC, OSK, PM, SCHV, VGIT, AAPL, UPS, SUB, TLT, EFAV, SO, MET, NVS, PPL, TEL, PEP, EFA, EMR, ENB, NEAR, QQQ, MDLZ, VWOB, VTEB, DIS, ABT, SCHE, SCHB, IQLT, DUK,

SCHG, SPY, MA, BKNG, PAYC, AMZN, SCHO, LRCX, CI, BSX, TFC, WMT, VLO, EA, PYPL, CMCSA, AMT, LPLA, SSNC, MSFT, LOW, ILMN, FB, STE, CTXS, MUB, ORLY, NXPI, NDAQ, CSGP, CRM, GRMN, BLK, HD, MAS, KMB, JNJ, GSK, TSLA, AMGN, IPG, SCHM, BSV, BJ, AVGO, KDP, VRTX, ADBE, O, XPO, VZ, PG, GPC, AEP, D, FNDF, BRK.B, GIS, RWO, BAC, OSK, PM, SCHV, VGIT, AAPL, UPS, SUB, TLT, EFAV, SO, MET, NVS, PPL, TEL, PEP, EFA, EMR, ENB, NEAR, QQQ, MDLZ, VWOB, VTEB, DIS, ABT, SCHE, SCHB, IQLT, DUK, Reduced Positions: DBEU, SCHA, SCHX, SHOP, VO, SQ, CSCO, PFE, VNQ, GOOG, KO, VUG, VEA, SCZ, PRU, JPM, FNDX, SCHC, SCHH, FNDC, FNDA, USO, AGNC, VOE, IBM,

DBEU, SCHA, SCHX, SHOP, VO, SQ, CSCO, PFE, VNQ, GOOG, KO, VUG, VEA, SCZ, PRU, JPM, FNDX, SCHC, SCHH, FNDC, FNDA, USO, AGNC, VOE, IBM, Sold Out: NTES, PXF, NVDA, TTD, MELI, WPM, MDB, DOCU, V, ZM, SAND, SE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells NetEase Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $625 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foster+victor+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 530,757 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 102,706 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,349 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,094 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,627 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $127.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.67 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $248.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.13%. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $150.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1000.21%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 320.63%. The purchase prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $511.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 39,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 93,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $46.04 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61.

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.67.