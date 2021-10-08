Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells NetEase Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells NetEase Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells NetEase Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $625 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foster+victor+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 530,757 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 102,706 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,349 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,094 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,627 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $127.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.67 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $248.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.13%. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $150.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1000.21%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 320.63%. The purchase prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $511.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 39,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 93,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $46.04 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61.

Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider