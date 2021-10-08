Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells NetEase Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

- New Purchases: QCOM, HUBB, DFAC, FPE, FCX, MCD, FTSL, SFST, IGSB, NLY,
- Added Positions: SCHG, SPY, MA, BKNG, PAYC, AMZN, SCHO, LRCX, CI, BSX, TFC, WMT, VLO, EA, PYPL, CMCSA, AMT, LPLA, SSNC, MSFT, LOW, ILMN, FB, STE, CTXS, MUB, ORLY, NXPI, NDAQ, CSGP, CRM, GRMN, BLK, HD, MAS, KMB, JNJ, GSK, TSLA, AMGN, IPG, SCHM, BSV, BJ, AVGO, KDP, VRTX, ADBE, O, XPO, VZ, PG, GPC, AEP, D, FNDF, BRK.B, GIS, RWO, BAC, OSK, PM, SCHV, VGIT, AAPL, UPS, SUB, TLT, EFAV, SO, MET, NVS, PPL, TEL, PEP, EFA, EMR, ENB, NEAR, QQQ, MDLZ, VWOB, VTEB, DIS, ABT, SCHE, SCHB, IQLT, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: DBEU, SCHA, SCHX, SHOP, VO, SQ, CSCO, PFE, VNQ, GOOG, KO, VUG, VEA, SCZ, PRU, JPM, FNDX, SCHC, SCHH, FNDC, FNDA, USO, AGNC, VOE, IBM,
- Sold Out: NTES, PXF, NVDA, TTD, MELI, WPM, MDB, DOCU, V, ZM, SAND, SE,
For the details of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foster+victor+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 530,757 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 102,706 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,349 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,094 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,627 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $127.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.67 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $248.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.13%. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $150.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1000.21%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 320.63%. The purchase prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $511.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 39,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 93,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $46.04 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $47.94.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61.Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment