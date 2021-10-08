Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Coupang Inc, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, AdaptHealth Corp, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: CPNG, JMBS, AHCO, FTGC, QQQ, ITW, GOOG, TMO,
- Added Positions: VYM, VBR, FIXD, VEA, VUG, VBK, GSY, AAPL, AGGY, IEMG, MA, GLDM, PG, IJK, TSLA, BMRN, BAX, DIS, T,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, SPYG, BSV, ABT, SPYV, DON, BRK.B, XOM, IVE, VO, DES, VB, WTFC,
- Sold Out: VTI, VXUS, ACRX,
For the details of INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inspirion+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 238,960 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 191,414 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 107,637 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 301,341 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 1,102,713 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 1,102,713 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 100,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 92,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $362.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 992 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $215.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96.Sold Out: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.93 and $1.51, with an estimated average price of $1.15.
