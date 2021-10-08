Logo
Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Coupang Inc, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, AdaptHealth Corp, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, AdaptHealth Corp, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inspirion+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 238,960 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 191,414 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 107,637 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 301,341 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
  5. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 1,102,713 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 1,102,713 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 100,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 92,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $362.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $215.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

Sold Out: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.93 and $1.51, with an estimated average price of $1.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

