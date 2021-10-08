Veriti Management LLC Buys AstraZeneca PLC, Devon Energy Corp, BanColombia SA, Sells , Banco De Chile, Infosys

- New Purchases: DVN, CIB, MRNA, CTRA, ETR, VIV, BX, SPOT, MFC, MPWR, RJF, XYL, SE, BBY, CTXS, E, HSIC, VTRS, NDAQ, PTC, SIVB, TIMB, BR, PANW, ICLR, ALB, BWA, BXP, ORAN, SIM, HOLX, IPG, JNPR, ODFL, QGEN, RDS.A, SU, TDY, TRMB, UDR, WLTW, ZION, ULTA, GNRC, SPSC, KKR, TAL, TRGP, FANG, CDW, OKTA, BKR, AMN, A, ADC, AME, BIO, KMX, CEA, DRI, ATGE, DOV, DRE, EIX, EXPO, ASR, MOH, ON, PPL, PPBI, RRC, RHI, STMP, TARO, TRI, TYL, MTDR, SUPN, PCTY, GLOP, HPE, TEAM, CAAP, IGIC, BDN, LUMN, DSX, LXP, EBR.B, CPLP, SHIP, DBRG, NEXA, CTRM, AMBP, NLY, HMY, TKC, WETF, YPF, AENZ, ARLO,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, AZN, AAPL, ACN, COST, PXD, BBVA, JPM, VZ, WST, WF, WF, CSCO, IT, SSL, WMT, TMUS, BMO, CAT, XOM, HSBC, ING, MDT, MSFT, TSM, TTE, T, ABT, ADM, ADSK, BP, SAN, BAC, BK, BLK, COF, CVX, CHT, DLR, EFX, EL, FITB, GD, GIS, HAL, INTU, MDLZ, LPL, LYG, PEP, CRM, TEF, TM, SQM, DFS, MMM, ARE, ALL, AEP, AIG, ADI, KO, CAG, ETN, NEE, GRMN, HE, HD, HON, IBM, INFO, INTC, ISRG, K, LH, MCD, MUFG, NGG, NUE, ORCL, PPG, PG, DGX, SNPS, WFC, BBL, V, FRC, MPC, FB, PYPL, ENIC, UBER, PLD, ADBE, AMD, AKAM, AMT, AMP, ATO, BAX, BSX, CDNS, CAJ, FIS, SCHW, C, CL, CMCSA, COP, CCI, DEO, D, DUK, ENB, EXPD, GE, GILD, MNST, LHX, HSY, HMC, IFF, JKHY, JNJ, KMB, MS, NOK, OKE, PUK, REGN, RIO, RY, SO, EQNR, TXN, RTX, VFC, VOD, DIS, ANTM, WBK, WMB, XLNX, ZBRA, TEL, FTNT, DG, GRFS, APTV, EPAM, PAYC, GLOB, QRVO, TTD, ABB, CB, ABC, APH, ANSS, AON, AJG, ADP, AVB, BHP, BCS, BIIB, BMRN, BA, BTI, CBRE, CVS, CNI, CNQ, CERN, CME, COO, DHR, DVA, DE, DPZ, LLY, EMR, EQIX, EQR, ERIC, FFIV, FISV, F, FCX, GS, HUM, TT, ICE, KEP, KR, MMC, MRK, MSI, NICE, NFLX, NKE, NMR, NTRS, NOC, NVO, IX, PAYX, PFE, PHG, PKX, LIN, PGR, PSA, RELX, SAP, SNY, WPM, SONY, STE, SYK, SYY, TJX, TGT, TTM, TMO, TD, TRP, UBS, UPS, WPP, WBA, WM, XEL, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, ITCB, FTS, SHG, MFG, AWK, NWG, ICL, AVGO, CHTR, IQV, TWTR, HLT, AVAL, KEYS, KHC, CTVA, AEIS, APD, ALGN, ALNY, ACGL, BLL, BNS, BDX, BMY, CPB, CM, CP, CX, CHKP, CIG, VALE, CPRT, DRD, DTE, DB, DLTR, GGB, GSK, GOL, GFI, HPQ, HBAN, IDXX, ILMN, KGC, LOGI, MRVL, MCK, MPW, MCHP, MU, OMCL, PCAR, O, RNR, RGLD, SGEN, SRE, DHC, SHW, TRV, SBUX, STT, TROW, TECH, TOL, UTHR, WYNN, AKO.B, NEO, RDS.B, G, TWO, FERG, VET, PM, TAK, DAN, EC, PBA, VEON, GMAB, GM, CPRI, WDAY, ABBV, JD, CZR, NIO, ALC, AMCR, NTCO,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BCH, INFY, BABA, DD, UMC, ZTS, SHOP, SJM, MAR, WIT, USB, EOG, WELL, LOW, MTD, ROK, ASX, AXP, CTAS, INCY, IHG, TLK, PRGO, VLO, FNV, GOOG, GOLD, VIAC, CRH, CLX, CS, ENIA, EXC, HDB, LMT, ROP, UNP, TDG, EURN, SQ, ARGX, CARR, AMX, AMAT, CHD, CI, CTSH, DXCM, ECL, ITW, JCI, KB, LRCX, MCO, ORLY, PHI, PRU, ROST, SNN, SCCO, SMFG, HIMX, MELI, STLA, VRSK, NXPI, PSX, W, OTIS, ASML, AU, AZO, BBD, BAM, CSX, CAH, ED, CMI, RDY, FAST, FDX, FLO, GPN, HALO, HRL, IBN, KLAC, LEN, SPGI, NEM, ES, OMC, RGEN, RMD, RCL, SKM, SLB, SWN, TFX, TR, TSCO, TSN, UL, VRTX, WEC, CMG, MA, MSCI, HZNP, NOW, SBSW, SYF, RUN, TWLO, IMOS, ATVI, AEG, AFL, AGO, CLS, SID, GLW, DHI, DRH, ESLT, EA, M, GNW, SVC, JHX, KT, LNC, MKC, NYMT, NG, OXY, PH, PENN, BKNG, PEG, SBAC, STM, SGMS, SWKS, SWK, TPX, URI, VMC, WY, SUZ, CROX, PAC, GTLS, CPG, BTG, FN, FLT, KMI, HCA, KOS, ENPH, RPAI, BSMX, RH, CNHI, VEEV, ALLY, HUBS, FTV, SNAP, CVNA, DOCU, EQH, DOW,
- Sold Out: ALXN, FRHC, LUV, JAZZ, GME, PAGS, LYB, NTR, MAA, AMPH, DAL, LULU, AVTR, BHC, QSR, Z, ROKU, STNE, ZM, VRSN, VTR, EQT, KSU, GRVY, FBP, EXAS, WNS, DXC, EPR, VICI, RDFN, BHF, MEDP, 6CL0, SEM, LMNX, PNW, SAIA, STLD, DTM, IVR, EDU,
For the details of Veriti Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veriti+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Veriti Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,292 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,684 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,286 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,027 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 34,084 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BanColombia SA (CIB)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in BanColombia SA. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $234.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 81.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 171.89%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Woori Financial Group Inc (WF)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Woori Financial Group Inc by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 295.65%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 118.12%. The purchase prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $417.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Woori Financial Group Inc (WF)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Woori Financial Group Inc by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Freedom Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $59.85 and $67.47, with an estimated average price of $63.5.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13.
