Veriti Management LLC Buys AstraZeneca PLC, Devon Energy Corp, BanColombia SA, Sells , Banco De Chile, Infosys

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AstraZeneca PLC, Devon Energy Corp, BanColombia SA, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Moderna Inc, sells , Banco De Chile, Infosys, Alibaba Group Holding, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veriti Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Veriti Management LLC owns 652 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veriti Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veriti+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,292 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,684 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,286 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,027 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38% Facebook Inc (FB) - 34,084 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in BanColombia SA. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $234.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 81.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 171.89%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Woori Financial Group Inc by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 295.65%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 118.12%. The purchase prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $417.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Freedom Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $59.85 and $67.47, with an estimated average price of $63.5.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13.