Veriti Management LLC Buys AstraZeneca PLC, Devon Energy Corp, BanColombia SA, Sells , Banco De Chile, Infosys

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Veriti Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AstraZeneca PLC, Devon Energy Corp, BanColombia SA, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Moderna Inc, sells , Banco De Chile, Infosys, Alibaba Group Holding, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veriti Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Veriti Management LLC owns 652 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veriti Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veriti+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Veriti Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,292 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,684 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,286 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,027 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 34,084 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BanColombia SA (CIB)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in BanColombia SA. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $234.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 81.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 171.89%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Woori Financial Group Inc (WF)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Woori Financial Group Inc by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 295.65%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 118.12%. The purchase prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $417.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Freedom Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $59.85 and $67.47, with an estimated average price of $63.5.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Veriti Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Veriti Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Veriti Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Veriti Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Veriti Management LLC keeps buying
