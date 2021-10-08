FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

- New Purchases: XOP, FXN, SHYD, MLN, RVNU,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, BND, IVV, MUB, RSP, PSP, XME, XRT, DOW, ITM, DIS, HD, XHB, V, LQD, IGLB, PFF, IEF, UNH, MSFT, AXP, PWZ, PZA, TFI,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, QQQ, XLG, CWB,
- Sold Out: KRE,
For the details of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focus+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,782 shares, 27.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 280,139 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 183,295 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 58,886 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
- Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) - 559,189 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 35,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 290,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 45,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN)
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,174 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ET (RVNU)
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $29.04 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06. The stock is now traded at around $115.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.
