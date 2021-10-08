Logo
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF, VanEck Long Muni ETF, Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ET, sells SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focus+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,782 shares, 27.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  2. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 280,139 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 183,295 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 58,886 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  5. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) - 559,189 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 35,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 290,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 45,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,174 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ET (RVNU)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $29.04 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06. The stock is now traded at around $115.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.



Here is the complete portfolio of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider