Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Duke Energy Corp

- New Purchases: DBEF, IWM, CMCSA,
- Added Positions: SCHP, VB, IVV, EFA, VCIT, VMBS, SCHX, PRFZ, VOO, IEMG, PXH, PRF, MSFT, FNDE, FNDC, SCHC, AAPL, PXF, IAU, AMZN, SCHE, FNDX, HAUZ, SCHF, GOOGL, IWB, FB, MBB, AGG, FNDA, V, UNH, GOOG, JNJ, EBND, BRK.B, IWR, JPM, NVDA, COP, VTEB, HD, HYLB, KO, CSCO, VGSH, PDN, BAC, AMAT, NSC, HON, SPY, DVY, ADBE, FLT, PM, MA, VZ, TXN, TSM, SCHO, MDT, SCHR, ORCL, ZTS, IJR, EEM, CWB, TMO, PEP, PH, PPG, NOC, IBM, D, COST, CVS, BMY, BDX, MO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHD, SCHI, SCHH, VTI, SPTL, JNK, PFE, XLK, VUG, ENB, XOM, PFF, PG, T, CVX, SPIB, BKLN, HDEF, SO, SPIP, DIS, USRT, DOW, WMT, SDY, SCHZ, IAGG, SCHQ, SCHJ, MRK, PYPL, VNQI, VSS, MDLZ, ABT, IJS, SCZ, KMI, USHY, NEE, VWO,
- Sold Out: MPC, AEP, DUK, XEL, PSX, OGE, HEP, PAA, NKE, COUP, BTZ, ET,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 285,673 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 451,556 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 706,014 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 338,563 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 202,758 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.67 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $223.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $223.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 273.25%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $440.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 216.06%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3302.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2784.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 518 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $246.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58.Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $34.54.
