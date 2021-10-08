Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Duke Energy Corp

New Purchases: DBEF, IWM, CMCSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Phillips 66, Xcel Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles Schwab Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Charles Schwab Trust Co owns 173 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 285,673 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 451,556 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 706,014 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 338,563 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 202,758 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.67 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $223.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $223.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 273.25%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $440.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 216.06%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3302.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2784.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $246.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $34.54.