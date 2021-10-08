Logo
Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys AMETEK Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, JFrog, US Ecology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Probity Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AMETEK Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, JFrog, US Ecology Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, C3.ai Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probity Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Probity Advisors, Inc. owns 203 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Probity Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/probity+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Probity Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 287,928 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 528,056 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 280,299 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 489,831 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 325,532 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.01 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $362.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $403.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $105.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 70.49%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 154.52%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $242.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 97.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 110.95%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $440.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01.

Sold Out: US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in US Ecology Inc. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45.

Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Probity Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Probity Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Probity Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Probity Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Probity Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
