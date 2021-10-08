Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys AMETEK Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, JFrog, US Ecology Inc

- New Purchases: AME, QQQ, CVS, VOO, VYM, TFC, IAU, FNF, SPOK,
- Added Positions: SHYG, EMB, IVE, SLQD, IEFA, FLOT, SPY, SPDW, IEMG, SPSB, VO, SPEM, AAPL, XOM, IJT, IVV, SHV, SLYV, PM, LQD, LRCX, SCHD, SLYG, SPYV, BTI, SNY, MMM, TD, TYL, MRK, VZ, MDLZ, SJM, GOOGL, SHY, CAT, AMZN, AMD, IJR, PLTR, QSR, GOOG, PSX, KMI, SPTS, DIS, CRM, JNJ, ALE, T, BCE, BOKF, BMO, BRK.B, CSCO, CMCSA, COP, GPC, GILD, INTC, UPS, K, MCD, UL, USB, REG, PG, NTR, PNW, PFE, PEP, OMC, LMT, D, DTE, CTSH, QCOM, BMY, V, ET, ZBH, AMAT,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, TGT, AGCO, JNK, MSFT, PYPL, ABBV, LLY, WMT, JPM, NSC, ORCL, SNA, TXN, UNP, URI, KSU, HOLI, AVGO, ZTS, KHC, VEA, VUG, ATVI, ALB, GS, COF, KO, CGNX, ABT, AXP, ADI, AIRC, ANET, BOH, MOS, CVX, BUD, WYNN, IPG, STZ, CFR, TSN, TSCO, DLR, DUK, ETN, EA, FDX, ILMN, KLAC, INFY,
- Sold Out: LVS, FROG, ECOL, SCHW, AI, DTM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Probity Advisors, Inc.
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 287,928 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 528,056 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 280,299 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 489,831 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 325,532 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.01 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $362.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $403.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $105.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 70.49%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 154.52%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $242.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 97.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 110.95%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $440.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01.Sold Out: US Ecology Inc (ECOL)
Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in US Ecology Inc. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $35.96.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.
