Searle & Co. Buys Merck Inc, Clorox Co, Incyte Corp, Sells W R Grace, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc

New Purchases: CLX, INCY, NEM, FDX, BX, XERS, NUWE,

CLX, INCY, NEM, FDX, BX, XERS, NUWE, Added Positions: MRK, IFF, ETN, ROK, BK, STZ, DHR, HRTX, INTC,

MRK, IFF, ETN, ROK, BK, STZ, DHR, HRTX, INTC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MMP, NKE, HII,

AAPL, MMP, NKE, HII, Sold Out: GRA, DVY, BDSI, VSTA, SDS, 22S,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Clorox Co, Incyte Corp, Newmont Corp, FedEx Corp, sells W R Grace, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc, Vasta Platform, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searle & Co.. As of 2021Q3, Searle & Co. owns 148 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,591 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,290 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 201,060 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,825 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 33,500 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $165.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $222.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $4.25, with an estimated average price of $2.92. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 38.51%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. The sale prices were between $3.43 and $4.34, with an estimated average price of $3.77.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.56 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.3.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $8.03 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $8.48.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Nuwellis Inc. The sale prices were between $1.87 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.51.