Profit Investment Management, LLC Buys Eagle Bancorp Inc, Invitae Corp, Under Armour Inc, Sells Crocs Inc, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Plantronics Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eagle Bancorp Inc, Invitae Corp, Under Armour Inc, sells Crocs Inc, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Plantronics Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, WESCO International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Profit Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Profit Investment Management, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 53,832 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.09% G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) - 201,298 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.26% Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 187,164 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.15% Crocs Inc (CROX) - 36,999 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.16% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 36,672 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.

Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $59, with an estimated average price of $56.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 67,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 187,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 42.37%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 191,967 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Profit Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.37.

Profit Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.48 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $29.48.

Profit Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $24.3 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.69.