Viridian Ria, Llc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, ASML Holding NV

- New Purchases: BKNG, ASML, AMT, ACN, BIIB, BDX, ADP,
- Added Positions: GOOG, BA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 3 shares, 95.01% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,348 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 163 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,382 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 5 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2469.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $746.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $266.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $326.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $287.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $241.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Viridian Ria, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2783.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 163 shares as of 2021-09-30.
