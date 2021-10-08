Logo
Viridian Ria, Llc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, ASML Holding NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Viridian Ria, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, ASML Holding NV, American Tower Corp, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viridian Ria, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Viridian Ria, Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viridian+ria%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 3 shares, 95.01% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,348 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 163 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.37%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,382 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  5. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 5 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2469.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $746.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $266.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $326.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $287.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $241.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Viridian Ria, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2783.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 163 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC. Also check out:

1. VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC keeps buying
