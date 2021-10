Wedbush Securities Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Sells iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

New Purchases: IVES, PTBD, NDMO, BGRN, PTA, XOUT, COIN, NUMG, AIO, PDO, COMT, IAU, BIZD, GAMR, BBH, DFAC, GRID, TAIL, XITK, RFMZ, NUSI, NRGX, NMCO, FTHY, FTXR, GLDI, JEPI, STX, GLPI, DLY, RFM, RFM, MAPS, ACES, DEED, FJUL, FPEI, FYC, KNG, KWEB, ONLN, PAVE, PBJ, PFLD, PHDG, SPTL, YLDE, OVV, HA, MRO, MDP, PRFT, SIMO, EMD, NIE, CLR, FSD, MTDR, FANG, TLRY, TLRY, FLGT, CBH, SONO, FINS, RMM, RMM, CPZ, IAC, UPST, PLTK, BCEI, BCEI, ELMS, BUG, CALF, CGW, DFAT, DURA, FTGC, GERM, MMLG, PAWZ, QQQA, SUSA, TIPZ, YYY, AZO, AX, CLH, ED, DAR, FFIV, GNTX, KEY, ON, PNRG, PSA, RS, SAIA, SMG, STAA, TSCO, TSN, VNO, AAWW, CROX, RDS.B, AWF, NIM, BRW, NCV, CHY, GLQ, HIL, GOF, TDC, CELH, STAG, CUBI, DOC, TACO, FSK, NAVI, PBFX, ACV, HGLB, SPT, DYFN, ASGI, SDHY, OPEN, GNOG, PATH, CHPT, CHPT, SOFI, SOFI, ME, AIEQ, CHGX, CHIK, CHIS, CLOU, CNCR, DIVO, DNOV, DRIV, EEMV, ESGD, FFEB, FIDU, GYLD, ITB, JHMH, KOIN, LRNZ, PDP, ROBT, SCHD, UCON, USXF, UUP, VIXY, VOT, VXX, HGBL, MMT, PHK, KYN, GSAT, VKTX, FAMI, BITF, MNMD, CYBN, HYZN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities, iShares Global Green Bond ETF, sells iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Securities Inc. As of 2021Q3, Wedbush Securities Inc owns 1152 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 632,358 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 923,370 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,813 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 478,791 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,059 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%

Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.72 and $56.38, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.921700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 115,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 202,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $16 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 318,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $55.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,866 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $24.95 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 149,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $43.7, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.501700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 82,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 440.40%. The purchase prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 145,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 593.48%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 47.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $134.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.19%. The purchase prices were between $94.41 and $95.95, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $94.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.08 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25.

Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.

Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.