Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Compass Minerals International Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Churchill Downs Inc, Asana Inc, LSB Industries Inc

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass Minerals International Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Cisco Systems Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells Churchill Downs Inc, Asana Inc, LSB Industries Inc, Manchester United PLC, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eidelman Virant Capital. As of 2021Q3, Eidelman Virant Capital owns 180 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,852 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,160 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,257 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94% Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 125,856 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. New Position DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 180,465 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 125,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 397,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $54.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1199.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $25.967100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $233.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 20,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Reading International Inc by 100.71%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $6.76, with an estimated average price of $5.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 418,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 110.32%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $261.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 118.18%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2792.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 286.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 165.83%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Manchester United PLC. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $16.82.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Cohu Inc. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $34.08.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $56.12 and $92.75, with an estimated average price of $70.24.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in PAR Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $56.01 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $28.03 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $29.43.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $30.15 and $35.35, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 52.87%. The sale prices were between $177.29 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $203.49. The stock is now traded at around $246.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 13,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Asana Inc by 47.48%. The sale prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 40,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in LSB Industries Inc by 38.58%. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 437,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Box Inc by 46.89%. The sale prices were between $22.57 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $24.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 72,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Acacia Research Corp by 63.95%. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 93,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Newmont Corp by 28.96%. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 37,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.