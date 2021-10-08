Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Compass Minerals International Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Churchill Downs Inc, Asana Inc, LSB Industries Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Compass Minerals International Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Churchill Downs Inc, Asana Inc, LSB Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Eidelman Virant Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Compass Minerals International Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Cisco Systems Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells Churchill Downs Inc, Asana Inc, LSB Industries Inc, Manchester United PLC, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eidelman Virant Capital. As of 2021Q3, Eidelman Virant Capital owns 180 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eidelman Virant Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eidelman+virant+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eidelman Virant Capital
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,852 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,160 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,257 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94%
  4. Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 125,856 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 180,465 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
New Purchase: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 125,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 397,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $54.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1199.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $25.967100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $233.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 20,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Reading International Inc (RDI)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Reading International Inc by 100.71%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $6.76, with an estimated average price of $5.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 418,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 110.32%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $261.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 118.18%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2792.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 286.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 165.83%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Manchester United PLC (MANU)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Manchester United PLC. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $16.82.

Sold Out: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Cohu Inc. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $34.08.

Sold Out: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $56.12 and $92.75, with an estimated average price of $70.24.

Sold Out: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in PAR Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $56.01 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Sold Out: (FCBP)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $28.03 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $29.43.

Sold Out: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $30.15 and $35.35, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Reduced: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 52.87%. The sale prices were between $177.29 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $203.49. The stock is now traded at around $246.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 13,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Asana Inc by 47.48%. The sale prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 40,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: LSB Industries Inc (LXU)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in LSB Industries Inc by 38.58%. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 437,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Box Inc (BOX)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Box Inc by 46.89%. The sale prices were between $22.57 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $24.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 72,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Acacia Research Corp by 63.95%. The sale prices were between $5.39 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 93,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced to a holding in Newmont Corp by 28.96%. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Eidelman Virant Capital still held 37,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eidelman Virant Capital. Also check out:

1. Eidelman Virant Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eidelman Virant Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eidelman Virant Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eidelman Virant Capital keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider