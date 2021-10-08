Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, DexCom Inc, Sells Cboe Global Markets Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Teladoc Health Inc

New Purchases: QQQM, DXCM, VIR, VTWV, QCOM, VZ, WM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, DexCom Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Cboe Global Markets Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Aon PLC, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $490 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 259,571 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,262 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 108,683 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,490 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,361 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $148.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 34,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $532.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $144.088200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.573300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1507.32%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $361.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 25,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $785.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2792.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.92%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $294.746700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 121.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.48 and $78.23, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $179.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $249 and $285.24, with an estimated average price of $270.95.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.