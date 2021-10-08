Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, DexCom Inc, Sells Cboe Global Markets Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: QQQM, DXCM, VIR, VTWV, QCOM, VZ, WM,
- Added Positions: QQQ, TSLA, ILMN, GOOGL, VUG, SQ, FIW, MTUM, VCR, PYPL, VHT, EQIX, DNLI, PEP, NVDA, VIG, ISRG, VOO, XLI, SPLK, TMO, PGR, MCY, NOBL, SHOP, RBLX, ZS, ZTS, MA, ATCO, MCD, INTC, DOCU, TTD, IJJ, IJS, ADBE, WYNN, EA, ANSS,
- Reduced Positions: CBOE, VYM, AON, WMT, DHR, RNG, ABBV, T, MRK, AMGN, CLX, MDY, GOOG, ACGL, VGT, HSY, KO, MDLZ, BIDU, BABA, DVY, CL, VB,
- Sold Out: TDOC, OKTA, GE, MASI, CHGG, BAC, GM, AMED, FATE, IWB, SHW, WDC,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 259,571 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,262 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 108,683 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,490 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,361 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $148.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 34,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $532.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $144.088200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.573300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1507.32%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $361.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 25,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $785.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2792.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.92%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $294.746700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 121.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.48 and $78.23, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $179.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $249 and $285.24, with an estimated average price of $270.95.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.
