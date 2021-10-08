Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, DexCom Inc, Sells Cboe Global Markets Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Teladoc Health Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, DexCom Inc, Sells Cboe Global Markets Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Teladoc Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, DexCom Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Cboe Global Markets Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Aon PLC, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $490 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arthur+m.+cohen+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 259,571 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,262 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 108,683 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,490 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,361 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $148.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 34,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $532.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $144.088200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.573300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1507.32%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $361.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 25,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $785.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2792.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.92%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $294.746700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 121.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.48 and $78.23, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $179.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $249 and $285.24, with an estimated average price of $270.95.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC. Also check out:

1. ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider