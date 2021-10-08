Paragon Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bilibili Inc, Deere

- New Purchases: NVDA, COIN, OGIG, BBVA,
- Added Positions: BIL, AGG, TQQQ, NOW, MSFT, TXG, AMZN, MA, POOL, VEEV, ONEW, TTD, VCSH, FIVN, DOCU, IDXX, TSLA, PYPL, TWLO, CTAS, AAPL, MELI, SQ, ASML, SHOP, OLO, VT, NCNO, BSY, VZ, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: VBR, ZROZ, LAD, DDOG, STNE, RH, SITE, TSM, ODFL, JPST, BILL, LGIH, MKTX, GLOB, PDI, T, FFIN, SE, SNOW, ADBE, SGOL,
- Sold Out: BILI, DE, FUTU, FRPT, BST, GOTU,
For the details of Paragon Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Paragon Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 386,027 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.20%
- PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 231,266 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 85,694 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.43%
- PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ) - 86,034 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 50,156 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 778.54%
Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 15,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)
Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 23,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)
Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.447900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 386,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 778.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.41, with an estimated average price of $115.75. The stock is now traded at around $114.112000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 50,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $624.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09.Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $125.7 and $162.01, with an estimated average price of $143.13.Sold Out: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $59.51, with an estimated average price of $54.17.Sold Out: Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)
Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $2.33 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $5.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Paragon Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Paragon Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paragon Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paragon Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paragon Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment