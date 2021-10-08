Paragon Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bilibili Inc, Deere

New Purchases: NVDA, COIN, OGIG, BBVA,

NVDA, COIN, OGIG, BBVA, Added Positions: BIL, AGG, TQQQ, NOW, MSFT, TXG, AMZN, MA, POOL, VEEV, ONEW, TTD, VCSH, FIVN, DOCU, IDXX, TSLA, PYPL, TWLO, CTAS, AAPL, MELI, SQ, ASML, SHOP, OLO, VT, NCNO, BSY, VZ, GLD,

BIL, AGG, TQQQ, NOW, MSFT, TXG, AMZN, MA, POOL, VEEV, ONEW, TTD, VCSH, FIVN, DOCU, IDXX, TSLA, PYPL, TWLO, CTAS, AAPL, MELI, SQ, ASML, SHOP, OLO, VT, NCNO, BSY, VZ, GLD, Reduced Positions: VBR, ZROZ, LAD, DDOG, STNE, RH, SITE, TSM, ODFL, JPST, BILL, LGIH, MKTX, GLOB, PDI, T, FFIN, SE, SNOW, ADBE, SGOL,

VBR, ZROZ, LAD, DDOG, STNE, RH, SITE, TSM, ODFL, JPST, BILL, LGIH, MKTX, GLOB, PDI, T, FFIN, SE, SNOW, ADBE, SGOL, Sold Out: BILI, DE, FUTU, FRPT, BST, GOTU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bilibili Inc, Deere, Futu Holdings, Freshpet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Paragon Advisors, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paragon Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 386,027 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.20% PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 231,266 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 85,694 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.43% PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ) - 86,034 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 50,156 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 778.54%

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 15,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $249.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 23,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $6.46. The stock is now traded at around $6.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.447900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 386,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 778.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.41, with an estimated average price of $115.75. The stock is now traded at around $114.112000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 50,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $624.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $125.7 and $162.01, with an estimated average price of $143.13.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $59.51, with an estimated average price of $54.17.

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $2.33 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $5.14.