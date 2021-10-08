Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

- New Purchases: IYR, IVW, AA, SPUU, MRNA, QLD, NET, BX, DKS, CLF, TQQQ, TLRY, TLRY, FPXI, FEX, ARKK, UPRO, FIXD, SPHB, WPM, TYG, IJK, IJR, RIO, PINS, BRSP, RYE, PYPL, TSCO, PAVE, CRM, NE, MGM, VIG, BATT, ARKG, LCID, HNST, COIN, DKNG, SLB, CTRM, DOCU, VICI, IIPR, SBUX, NCLH, V, TNL,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, IJJ, VOE, HYG, CAT, NUE, AMZN, AMC, MSFT, EPD, BRK.B, IYE, LIT, QYLD, ESGU, KHC, MO, BUI, XLE, KMI, AVGO, FOF, EOI, HOG, NLY, BCE, GOLD, BMY, CCL, KO, GIS, GILD, PHK, LAZ, MMP, NVDA, NWBI, PRU, VZ, NVG,
- Reduced Positions: IVE, MRO, BIL, DVN, COF, T, BP, AFIN, HYD, MUB, NOK, PFE, APTV, LQD, USO,
- Sold Out: IWM, IJS, MDY, TPR, FCX, MDYG, SLYG, 41W0, CCIV, AGG, BNDX, EMB, 1C1A, IWN, USCR, SCHF, SPDW, SPTM, UCO, VTIP, VWOB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 192,698 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 266,243 shares, 16.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,832 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148094.59%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,702 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51834.09%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 177,521 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.64%
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $103.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.13%. The holding were 192,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.08%. The holding were 266,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $304.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $95.83 and $108.64, with an estimated average price of $103.18. The stock is now traded at around $102.146700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $116.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 148094.59%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $361.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.03%. The holding were 54,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 51834.09%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16%. The holding were 45,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25269.70%. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 8,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 105.19%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $195.426600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 474 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 161.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.126500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $100.468200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $74.2 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $77.47.
