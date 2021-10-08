Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Marathon Oil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC owns 321 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+midwest+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC
  1. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 192,698 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 266,243 shares, 16.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,832 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148094.59%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,702 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51834.09%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 177,521 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.64%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $103.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.13%. The holding were 192,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.08%. The holding were 266,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $304.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $95.83 and $108.64, with an estimated average price of $103.18. The stock is now traded at around $102.146700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $116.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 148094.59%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $361.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.03%. The holding were 54,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 51834.09%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $438.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16%. The holding were 45,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25269.70%. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 8,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 105.19%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $195.426600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 161.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.126500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $100.468200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $74.2 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $77.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC keeps buying
