Old Dominion Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Fiserv Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: VGSH, FISV, ABNB, CWEN, WY,
- Added Positions: FLOT, VTIP, DHR, SEDG, NVDA, SCHF, HACK, PGX, XLU, VYM, UTZ, GOOGL, CI, BFS, CME, XOM, INTC, SONO, VGK, MSFT, MRK, PH, RY, MCD, BAM, CVS, CYBR, DEO, LMT, DVY, BSX, BDX, APD, CVX, PSX, VNO, SBUX, MDT, LOW, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: RIO, SNY, SPLG, RTX, INTU, GS, T, KVHI, SJM, LUV, VOO, MMM, QQQ, IVV, GOOG, UNH, TMO, ADI, PPG, DE, GPC, IBM, ADP, A, PFE, KLAC, TGNA,
- Sold Out: SHV, CCMP, AKAM, MA, CS, TFC, BLK, DOW,
These are the top 5 holdings of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 289,724 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 31,581 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,370 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 333,032 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 167,569 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 289,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.711700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.882200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 99,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 111.32%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $299.427300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 43.84%. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $261.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 231.91%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.
