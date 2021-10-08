Old Dominion Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Fiserv Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: VGSH, FISV, ABNB, CWEN, WY,

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Fiserv Inc, Airbnb Inc, Danaher Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 289,724 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Intuit Inc (INTU) - 31,581 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,370 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 333,032 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 167,569 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 289,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.711700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.882200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 99,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 111.32%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $299.427300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 43.84%. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $261.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 231.91%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.