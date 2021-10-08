Logo
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Fiserv Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Old Dominion Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Fiserv Inc, Airbnb Inc, Danaher Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+dominion+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 289,724 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 31,581 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,370 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 333,032 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 167,569 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 289,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.711700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.882200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 99,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 111.32%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $299.427300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 43.84%. The purchase prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48. The stock is now traded at around $261.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 231.91%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
