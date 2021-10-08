Fragasso Group Inc. Buys LGI Homes Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: LGIH, XBAP, FAUG, AZN, FJUN, JCPB, BAUG, PJUL, BJUN, CNC, BJUL, PJUN, IBDN, IBDO, IBDM, OEF, VOOG, D,
- Added Positions: PLTR, FUTY, SCHM, IEFA, CRM, MSFT, BOND, UNP, AAPL, MTUM, GPN, V, UNH, AMGN, BKNG, DIS, VZ, SPGI, LH, LOW, ROK, AMZN, GEM, SBUX, SLYV, SLB, LHX, BRK.B, PH, PPG, WFC, AMT, DG, IUSB, CSCO, VYM, SPY, ABT, ADP, IEMG, EFAV, ABBV, HON, HD, NEE, GOOG, PYPL, CMCSA, IDV, BA, ITOT, DON, IWD, EFV, QQQ, MA, NAD, EFG, VUG, VWO, KO,
- Reduced Positions: PG, IEF, JPM, HAS, MAS, MSI, PEP, PFE, BDX, WMT, SUB, DEO, T, EFA, TOTL, SPYG, VTI, SNPE, LQD, FB, PNC, MRK, AMAT,
- Sold Out: EEMV, CI, VFC, CTVA, DES,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 363,165 shares, 20.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 730,294 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 115,514 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 243,751 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 546,477 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.91 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $158.06. The stock is now traded at around $140.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 32,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A (XBAP)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $26.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.829900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 62,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (FAUG)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.939300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN)
Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 142.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $23.261700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 130,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 145.71%. The purchase prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95. The stock is now traded at around $300.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $261.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $31.24.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.
