Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Fragasso Group Inc. Buys LGI Homes Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Fragasso Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys LGI Homes Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Procter & Gamble Co, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Hasbro Inc, Masco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fragasso Group Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Fragasso Group Inc. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fragasso Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fragasso+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fragasso Group Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 363,165 shares, 20.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 730,294 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 115,514 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 243,751 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 546,477 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.91 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $158.06. The stock is now traded at around $140.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 32,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A (XBAP)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $26.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.829900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 62,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (FAUG)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.939300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 142.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $23.261700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 130,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 145.71%. The purchase prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95. The stock is now traded at around $300.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $261.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $31.24.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fragasso Group Inc.. Also check out:

1. Fragasso Group Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fragasso Group Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fragasso Group Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fragasso Group Inc. keeps buying
