Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Nutrien, Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, Oracle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Addenda Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Nutrien, Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Magna International Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, Oracle Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addenda Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Addenda Capital Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Addenda Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addenda+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Addenda Capital Inc.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,007,779 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,090,600 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  3. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,091,558 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  4. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,638,935 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 58,951 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 135.14%. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 550,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 3994.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,123,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 589,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 32.12%. The purchase prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.244800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 392,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,404,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 154.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 232,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.28 and $85.11, with an estimated average price of $74.59.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.

Sold Out: (BPY)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $18.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Addenda Capital Inc.. Also check out:

1. Addenda Capital Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Addenda Capital Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Addenda Capital Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Addenda Capital Inc. keeps buying
