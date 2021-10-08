Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Nutrien, Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, Oracle Corp

Added Positions: NTR, GOLD, CP, MGA, SU, ELAN, CAE, GPN, DISCK, CIGI, FISV, AKAM, SPY, IWM, GRP.U, JNJ, ADBE, LSPD, SCHW, AVGO, TJX, SYK, PNC, LOW, MDLZ, KGC, JPM, LIN, STT, FFIV, CMCSA, TGT, UNP, TFII, CHD, MCO, DOOO, HRL,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nutrien, Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Magna International Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, Oracle Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addenda Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Addenda Capital Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,007,779 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,090,600 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,091,558 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,638,935 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 58,951 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 135.14%. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 550,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 3994.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,123,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 589,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 32.12%. The purchase prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.244800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 392,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,404,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 154.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 232,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.28 and $85.11, with an estimated average price of $74.59.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $18.8.