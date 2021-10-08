Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. Buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, First Financial Corp, Provident Financial Services Inc

New Purchases: GSST, VEA, IWR, EBTC, DGRO, ADI, AWK, OGN, IBB, IWM, QDF, ALGN, USB, WSBF, HTBI, IVV,

Canton, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Cardinal Health Inc, First Financial Corp, Provident Financial Services Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. owns 235 stocks with a total value of $886 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,171 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,473 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 70,820 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 122,729 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,770 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $36, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $167.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $226.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.43%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 36.40%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 63.21%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $209.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.753800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.09%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $278.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $38.42 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $40.09.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $21 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.09.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $21.16, with an estimated average price of $19.91.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16.