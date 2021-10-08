Logo
Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. Buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, First Financial Corp, Provident Financial Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Canton, OH, based Investment company Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Cardinal Health Inc, First Financial Corp, Provident Financial Services Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. owns 235 stocks with a total value of $886 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beese+fulmer+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,171 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,473 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 70,820 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 122,729 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,770 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $79.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $36, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $167.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $226.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.43%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 36.40%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 63.21%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $209.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.753800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.09%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $278.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Financial Corp (THFF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $38.42 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $40.09.

Sold Out: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $21 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.09.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Sold Out: Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $21.16, with an estimated average price of $19.91.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEESE FULMER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
