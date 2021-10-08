Modus Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Penn National Gaming Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: IAU, JMST, JEPI,
- Added Positions: PENN, MNA, BSV, JPST, GM, AMZN, MA, CRM, PG, MCD, USMV, JNJ, QAI, LULU, ABBV, PFE, UPS, XLV, NVDA, HD, NEE, DIS, CAT, SBUX, GLD, DKNG, GS, STZ, AMT, PYPL, SWKS, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, SCHG, QQQ, XLF, BX, SCHO, SCHB, AAPL, GOOG, SPY, MSFT, ULTA, VB, TGT, GSIE, SCHX, SCHE, DOCU, BRK.B, SCHM, GGG,
- Sold Out: BIDU, BAC, CCI, ROKU, XOM, CMG, QRVO, JD, BE, FNI, IJK, KO, DEO, EME, GILD, MAR, RS, WMT, WFC, NCLH, CHWY, NKLA, TPGY, ACWV, PLD, AMX, F, MU, LUV, BUD, HLT, EA, MGM, ROK, USPH, ALRS, SEM, TSLA, KKR, NOW, CGC, CCIV, ARVL, IHI, JETS, TFI, AES, T, ATVI, BBY, BLK, CSX, DHR, DRI, IBM, LMT, MRK, PKX, RF, WRK, SCCO, SRDX, TSM, DFS, SPOT, PINS, SDC, ARKK, EFA, ITA, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, BP, BK, CCMP, C, FDX, INTC, LVS, MTZ, NFLX, INSG, OXY, SNBR, TXN, UNH, KMI, W, BNGO, NIO, YETI, DELL, UBER, XPEV, CLII, QS, ICLN, IVOL, IWO, LIT, PBW, SGOL, MMM, ADBE, AKAM, AXP, VIAC, LUMN, SCHW, CMCSA, CGEN, ECL, EXAS, EXPE, GOOGL, HON, NKE, NVAX, PLUG, RIO, SNPS, TMO, TTC, TRMB, WWR, VRTX, GWW, ZBH, EBAY, EBR, V, IRDM, WKHS, CLSK, CLVS, ZTS, EKSO, AMC, TWOU, ACB, SHOP, UA, TWLO, YCBD, HUYA, SONO, MRNA, WORK, PTON, SI, SDGR, GOED, BEKE, AIA, FNDA, IJH, IWM, QUAL, SCHC, SCHV, SLV, VEU, XLI, XLU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Modus Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,902 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,944 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 292,125 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,528 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 52,900 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 292,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 166.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.290900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 123.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.599800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.
