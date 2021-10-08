Logo
New England Research & Management, Inc. Buys CME Group Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Avnet Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company New England Research & Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Avnet Inc, Illumina Inc, Lennox International Inc, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Research & Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, New England Research & Management, Inc. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New England Research & Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+research+%26+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New England Research & Management, Inc.
  1. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 71,085 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,404 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 91,367 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,532 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 25,295 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65. The stock is now traded at around $202.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avnet Inc (AVT)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $410.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $343.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.106600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lennox International Inc (LII)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 205.17%. The purchase prices were between $294.17 and $353.91, with an estimated average price of $326.97. The stock is now traded at around $297.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 384.44%. The purchase prices were between $179.86 and $214.88, with an estimated average price of $196.99. The stock is now traded at around $197.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 87.11%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $190.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.30%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3302.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.573300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 47,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 71.60%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $84.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.43.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.42 and $155.26, with an estimated average price of $146.8.

Sold Out: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Woodmark Corp. The sale prices were between $64.91 and $82.49, with an estimated average price of $73.47.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of New England Research & Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. New England Research & Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. New England Research & Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. New England Research & Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New England Research & Management, Inc. keeps buying
