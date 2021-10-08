Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CGI Inc, Sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Waste Management Inc,

- New Purchases: IJJ, EBC, AOA, SPTM, DFAX, JHEM, IAC, PFI, JHML, JETS, BND, OGN, VMEO, BCE, HAS, PAVE, ASNB, DHI, JXN, WEBR, BAMR, FGPR, FGPR, GPC, NVT, CDW, ZTS, DG, BR, XDSL, VLO, TXN, SHW, KEY,
- Added Positions: VXF, VIG, IWF, IJS, IJT, IWM, GIB, VIOG, COST, EFA, MSFT, IJR, AAPL, IJK, VZ, JPM, FVD, AZN, NKE, PG, JNJ, DIA, ACN, INTC, EMR, ATVI, MMM, ADP, BAX, CVS, QQQ, CSCO, CTSH, DUK, IBM, VEA, CARR, HPE, ABBV, VYM, PNR, SPGI, A, AMT, BP, BDX, BRK.B, CNI, CHD, DRI, GD, V, VTRS, NWL, PFE, LIN, ROP, SBUX, UNP, UNH, MA,
- Reduced Positions: IWS, IVE, PWV, MDYG, SPY, VTI, WM, CVX, GLD, RDS.A, ISRG, PDM, IWR, MDT, GIS, XOM, PNPFF, SO, AYI,
- Sold Out: ALXN, 4LRA, GRA, MPC, TWOU, LUMN, GSK, MRO, MPW, NYCB, WPM, ACB, EMB,
For the details of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freedman+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 119,875 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 54,220 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 76,510 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.13%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 198,442 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 172,103 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $19.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $72.77, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $70.238900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.877300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 187 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 114.81%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $222.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CGI Inc (GIB)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in CGI Inc by 486.10%. The purchase prices were between $84.76 and $92.93, with an estimated average price of $90. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $214.45 and $235.51, with an estimated average price of $226.67. The stock is now traded at around $227.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 68.24%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $451.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 429 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57.Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $39.09.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment