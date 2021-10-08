Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CGI Inc, Sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Waste Management Inc,

New Purchases: IJJ, EBC, AOA, SPTM, DFAX, JHEM, IAC, PFI, JHML, JETS, BND, OGN, VMEO, BCE, HAS, PAVE, ASNB, DHI, JXN, WEBR, BAMR, FGPR, FGPR, GPC, NVT, CDW, ZTS, DG, BR, XDSL, VLO, TXN, SHW, KEY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CGI Inc, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Eastern Bankshares Inc, sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Waste Management Inc, , Chevron Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. owns 494 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 119,875 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 54,220 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 76,510 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.13% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 198,442 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 172,103 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $19.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $72.77, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $70.238900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.877300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 114.81%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $222.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in CGI Inc by 486.10%. The purchase prices were between $84.76 and $92.93, with an estimated average price of $90. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $214.45 and $235.51, with an estimated average price of $226.67. The stock is now traded at around $227.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 68.24%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $451.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51.