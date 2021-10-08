US and China: In the Foothills of Cold War (Updated)

Update (October 2021):

This article is even more relevant today than when I wrote it. It seems that the movement of the geopolitical tectonic plates has only become more pronounced. A year ago, my Cold War observation seemed a bit ahead of its time; today it is on everyone’s mind. Note how Russia and U.S. tensions have taken a back seat to tensions between the Western world and China. This became even more apparent when Australia cancelled its submarine deal with France to buy its diesel submarines and chose to go with U.S. nuclear submarines. The U.S. submarines came with U.S. strategic and military cooperation. Australia is not worried about Russia; it’s number one geopolitical threat is China.

China is going through significant changes. I have conflicting thoughts on what is going on there. On one hand, it seems that China is playing chess while the U.S. is playing tik-tac-toe. It has been more strategic in its decision making. It suddenly gobbled up Hong Kong. It is slowly expanding its Belt and Road Initiative, indebting countries that lie in its way. China has slowly but surely become a drug dealer where the rest of the world, including corporate America, has gotten hooked on its crack. Data point: Witness American actor John Cena apologizing , in Chinese, for calling Taiwan a country. China is becoming more dominant and authoritarian every day.

HKSE:03333 , ), one of China’s largest property developers, with $300 billion in liabilities (including unfinished cities of apartments) is unlikely to be a one-off issue but is symptomatic of one of the largest bubbles in modern history. China has been delaying the bursting of the bubble to avoid social unrest. It has been doing it for so long that folks like yours truly got bored writing about it. But all Ponzi schemes end in tears and so will this one. On another hand, the Chinese economy is suffering significant decay. The collapse of Evergrande ( Financial ), one of China’s largest property developers, with $300 billion in liabilities (including unfinished cities of apartments) is unlikely to be a one-off issue but is symptomatic of one of the largest bubbles in modern history. China has been delaying the bursting of the bubble to avoid social unrest. It has been doing it for so long that folks like yours truly got bored writing about it. But all Ponzi schemes end in tears and so will this one.

In addition, China has a demographic problem, a rapidly aging workforce that has resulted from the one child policy. Even though it has cancelled the policy, China’s low birth rate has not budged.

October 2020

Over the last six months we have skewed our portfolio more towards defense companies. We have done this intentionally. The world appears less safe today than at any time since the Berlin Wall came down. After 9/11 the world was united to fight terrorists. Even Russia – our Cold War foe – reached out to help the U.S. fight the terrorists who attacked us.

Fast-forward two decades. We live in a drastically different world.

The resurgence of nationalism had started to create cracks in attitudes about global trade, especially in the U.S., before the pandemic. The pandemic has just widened those cracks as it exposed fragilities in global just-in-time supply chains and unearthed a helpless feeling of discomfort when we realized that we rely on the kindness of strangers to manufacture such simple items as face masks. Bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. (or at least diversifying it away from China) is now about a lot more than jobs; it is an issue of national security.

Globalization led to shared interests; localization leads to an us vs. them mentality.

China’s economic ascent, though based on a shaky foundation of debt and the biggest real estate bubble the world has ever seen, nevertheless presents a fresh challenge to U.S. global dominance. That ascent has continued much longer than any rational person could have imagined. That is what you can get when you have an authoritarian regime controlling the economy, with the ability to borrow in its own currency. At some point this will not end well, but that is a topic for another time.

Graham Allison, American political scientist, wrote the book "Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap? "Thucydides was the Greek general and historian who chronicled the Peloponnesian War in 400 B.C. He wrote, “It was the rise of Athens and the fear that this instilled in Sparta that made war inevitable.”

Allison draws a parallel between the rise of Chinese global power and the rise of Athens that Sparta perceived as a threat to its power, leading to war. The Thucydides trap leads to conflict because of a change in the status quo: There is an established, dominant nation, confronted by a new contender to its dominance.

The dominant nation got used to spreading its values and writing the rules for the rest of the world. The contender believes it can write its own rules and doesn’t need to follow by the rules of the old “has been” power. The dominant nation perceives this change as a threat. Any gain in strength of the contender nation is at the expense of the dominant nation.

The U.S. (maybe naively) thought that as China developed, an infusion of market-based economics would lead to democratization of the country and an inevitable embrace of Western values. However, the opposite happened: It led to a stronger China, which doubled down on authoritarianism. China has five times the population of the United States, and today it is the largest economy in the world (measured by purchasing power parity, adjusted by cost of living).

Allison chronicled 16 situations that involved Thucydides traps. Twelve spilled over into war.

In the past it required far more imagination to see the conflict between the U.S. and China turning into war. However, today we find ourselves already in the middle of a technological cold war with China. And it is a war, not a friendly competition of tech companies battling for market share. It is a zero-sum game, us vs. them, where governments are putting a lot more than their thumbs on the scale of competition; they are removing the scale completely. They are doing whatever they deem is in their nations’ best interests.

Robert Spaulding, retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, served as U.S. Defense Attaché to China and is the author of "Stealth War: How China Took Over While America’s Elite Slept." He says, “What oil is for Saudi Arabia, data is to China.” The Chinese government uses data to exert control over its citizens and may use it to impact other nations – the U.S. perceives it as an existential threat. Cloud computing, 5G, and the amassing of data through the deployment of these technologies is at the core of this fight.

Let’s zero in on 5G for a minute. The transition from 4th-generation (4G) wireless to 5th-generation (5G) is about a lot more than just the ability to download Netflix movies in seconds rather than minutes. 5G is a transformational technology that in coming years may turn our global society into either a utopian or a dystopian sci-fi movie. 5G uses much wider wireless spectrum, drains a fraction of the battery power, and has lower latency. The combination of these factors will result in a hundred- if not thousand-fold increase in internet-connected devices. Streetlights, trash cans, cars, cameras… cows; all will be connected through the wireless grid.

Here is one example from 2020 that popped up as I was writing this. Amazon has announced that you’ll be able to pay for goods at its Amazon Go stores by scanning your hand. In other words, you’ll no longer need your smartphone. Your personal data will change its main residence from the personal comfort zone of your smartphone to the cloud.

We are a few years away from it, but the amount of data created by the 5G network will increase exponentially. It will transform the internet of smartphones to the internet of things, where smartphones are just a small fraction of those things. And the potential for abuse of this power to monitor and control people will grow exponentially, too. We know that China is already the world leader in the antidemocratic applications of technology.

The U.S. underestimated China for a long time, but no more.

So back to the tech cold war.