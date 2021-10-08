Logo
Akre Capital's Akre Focus Fund 3rd-Quarter Commentary

Discussion of markets and holdings

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Oct 08, 2021

Summary

  • The Akre Focus Fund’s third quarter 2021 performance for the Institutional share class was 1.96% compared with S&P 500 Total Return at 0.58%
Article's Main Image

Greetings and regards from Middleburg.

The Akre Focus Fund’s third quarter 2021 performance for the Institutional share class was 1.96% compared with S&P 500 Total Return at 0.58%. As of September 30, 2021, performance year to date for the Institutional share class was 16.40% compared with S&P 500 Total Return at 15.92%.

As we enter Fall, our song of 2021 remains the same:

  • We have been very productive in terms of assessing new ideas.
  • The primary result of this work has not been to dramatically expand our investment wish list, but to reinforce our conviction as to the quality and prospects of the businesses the Fund already owns.
  • Valuations that we encounter remain high, and our interest in putting cash to work at these valuations remains commensurately low.

Underscoring that last point is the fact that we have neither been a buyer nor a seller of securities for the Fund since the end of April when we purchased Salesforce.com (

CRM, Financial). This seeming serenity belies how busy we have been on the research front, but valuations tempting enough to put cash to work continue to elude us. In the meantime, as stated in our new whitepaper, “How We Think About Cash,” cash does not burn a hole in our pocket in the absence of opportunity. Therefore, our cash weighting of just under 2% remains consistent with the end of the second quarter.

The largest five positive contributors to performance during the quarter were Topicus.com (

TSXV:TOI, Financial), Constellation Software (TSX:CSU, Financial), Salesforce, Verisk Analytics (VRSK, Financial), and Danaher (DHR, Financial). Recall that Topicus.com is a Canadian-listed spinoff (as of January 2021) from Constellation Software. There is nothing material to callout about these businesses or their share price performances during the quarter.

The largest five detractors from performance this quarter were Mastercard (

MA, Financial), Visa (V, Financial), Roper Technologies (ROP, Financial), Moody’s (MCO, Financial), and American Tower (AMT, Financial). All but Roper Technologies share the added distinction of being among the Fund’s top five holdings at quarter-end. Our conviction in each of these names remains very much intact. In regards to our payment networks, the recent spate of payment-related IPOs and deal-fueled enthusiasm (Square’s (SQ, Financial) acquisition of Australia-based Afterpay for $29 billion) for alternative forms of credit in the form of point-of-sale installment loans (a.k.a. “Buy Now Pay Later”) have perhaps weighed upon the share price performance of Mastercard and, to a lesser extent, Visa so far this year. Should that trend persist, some attractive valuations may be unearthed at last.

Thank you for your continued support. Be safe and be well.

John & Chris

The composition of the sector weightings and fund holdings are subject to change and are not recommendations to buy or sell any securities. Cash and Equivalents include asset backed bonds, corporate bonds, municipal bonds, investment purchased with cash proceeds for securities lending, and other assets in excess of liabilities.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
