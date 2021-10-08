GMO Commentary- LDI: The Bespoke Benefit

Overview

Liability-Driven Investing requires dynamic solutions to meet clients’ evolving needs over time. In this discussion, portfolio manager and fixed income strategist Riti Samanta addressed the current LDI landscape and the advantages of employing GMO’s flexible framework to customize client portfolios according to their unique liability and other objectives.

Key Points

LDI is not a one size fits all problem; asset owners must adapt their portfolio over time. The solution must therefore be dynamic to meet, for example, a pension plan’s return or capital preservation objectives. GMO has a long history of engaging with clients across the phases of their life cycle and our customizable and flexible LDI solutions are designed to help them meet their objectives.

Within the LDI competitive landscape we’ve found that, as you have a complex problem, you have a variety of solutions. GMO’s primary approach is on the systematic or quantitative side, which is relatively unique in this space. Interestingly, returns and characteristics for all approaches are quite similar, so our approach offers a differentiated and complementary solution relative to the platform of broad LDI managers.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

GMO LDI has a differentiated approach within the long-duration fixed income universe.

As of 8/31/21 | Source: eVestment

* GMO uses a quantitative primary investment approach, total represents 156 managers.